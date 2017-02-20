Protesters Gather Around the Country for ‘Not My President’s Day’ Rallies

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Thousands of protesters gathered across the nation Monday to rally against President Trump in a demonstration organizers called “Not My President’s Day.” In New York, protesters came together at noon near Columbus Circle where they chanted things like “Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Donald Trump has go to to go!” and at one point joined a brass band for a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

America the Beautiful at Columbus circle #NOTMYPRESIDENTSDAY rally pic.twitter.com/7ZTWxgGNkj — Scott Heins (@scottheins) February 20, 2017

The idea for the rally began in Los Angeles and quickly spread across the nation, organizer Olga Lexell told the Huffington Post. Part of the idea was to “keep the momentum” that started on the day after Trump’s inauguration with the D.C. Women’s March. This is what the scene looked in some of the country’s biggest cities.

New York City

Los Angeles

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Chicago

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Chicago this is what democracy looks like #NotMyPresidentsDay pic.twitter.com/YwEG7bLn9h — Hannah Hayes (@Hannah2060) February 20, 2017

Washington, D.C.

Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images