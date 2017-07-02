Ranking the Trump-Administration Appointees, From Bad to Monstrous

Photo: Getty Images

Jonathan Chait’s picks

1. Michael Flynn, National Security Adviser: This exercise requires one to strip away policy considerations and focus on: “Are we all going to die because of this guy?” The most dangerous is Flynn — Russophile, avowed hater of any information that questions his beliefs, and fan of far-right white nationalists.

2. Steve Bannon, Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor: Crazed Breitbart-ian ethno-nationalist who has previously expressed a “Leninist” desire to bring the entire system down.

3. Scott Pruitt EPA Administrator: Much less likely to destroy all human life within four years; more likely to do so within a few centuries.

Ed Kilgore’s picks

1. Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, Attorney General: The Justice Department has vast discretion, for good or ill, in enforcing federal laws. There is every indication that Attorney General Sessions would turn the priorities of his department upside down, prosecuting imaginary voter fraud instead of real voter suppression.

2. Scott Pruitt, EPA Administrator: He’s a borderline climate-science denier with close ties to the fossil-fuel industries whose interests are fundamentally at odds with the national and global interest in, well, survival.

3. Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education: Another fox in the hen house, she ranks third only because the federal role in education is too limited to enable her to fulfill her career-long goal of replacing “government schools” (as her husband calls them) with publicly funded private and especially religious education.

Eric Levitz’s picks

1. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development: He is not the worst nominee from a consequentialist perspective. But he is the most wholly unjustifiable. Carson has no experience in managing a government bureaucracy, let alone in the field of urban development. This is a man who believes that there is a broad scientific consensus that aliens built the pyramids — but that this consensus is wrong, because the biblical Joseph built the pyramids with help from God. He also believes efforts to track patterns of racial discrimination in housing are reminiscent of “communism.”

2. Tom Price, Secretary of Health and Human Services: Tom Price is the anti-Carson: a pick whose badness stems from his competence. As author of many of the House GOP’s health-care proposals, Price is wholly qualified and also deeply committed to increasing the number of Americans who die from curable illness.

3. Andy Puzder, Secretary of Labor: An audacious betrayal of the “forgotten” working people. Puzder is a fast-food CEO who’s been an avowed opponent of minimum-wage increases and a champion of replacing workers with robots.

Rebecca Traister’s picks

1. Nikki Haley, Ambassador to the U.N.: All Trump’s picks are chilling; to pick the worst feels like suggesting that the destruction of the planet is somehow worse than the rollback of our human rights. All I could manage was a list of least-bad Cabinet picks. Haley won because as governor, she took the Confederate flag down in South Carolina. Of course, in her first speech on the job, she talked about “taking names” of those “who don’t have our backs.”

2. James Mattis, Secretary of Defense: He has denounced the use of torture. Which is a piteously low bar, and meaningless since Trump is obviously not consulting him.

3. Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State: There is not a third-least-bad pick. I mean, I heard that Tillerson might not hate gay people. Congratulations to Rex; he must be a real mensch. Too bad he is a lifelong oil-industry baron with extensive business interests in Russia.

*This article appears in the February 6, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.