Scenes of a Thundersnow Day in New York City

Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

New York City is getting walloped by a February snowstorm. Check that: thundersnow storm.

We just had thunder snow at our office! — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 9, 2017

About eight to twelve inches of snow is expected in New York City. By 7 a.m., Central Park had recorded two inches of snow, though with flakes falling at a rate of one to three inches per hour, that number is likely shot. Early-morning totals were a bit higher in the Bronx (six inches), and Hollis, Queens, and Gravesend, Brooklyn, both logged in around four inches. La Guardia Airport hit nine inches by about 9 a.m.

Take a peek at the snow from Central Park ⛄



Thanks to bhushan_nyc (IG) for sharing his ❄️️📷 with #abc7NY! Let's see yours! pic.twitter.com/9dINfzLZ4Q — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) February 9, 2017

Public schools are closed. The adult snow day is basically dead, but for those forced to commute to the office, the upside of 20-degree temperatures, bitterly cold winds, broken umbrellas, wet feet, and crappy visibility was a seat on the subway during rush hour.

Not too bright in Fulton St subway today – the oculus is covered in snow. pic.twitter.com/fbEA6X8i4g — Alastair Coote (@_alastair) February 9, 2017

And the snow brought out the requisite cross-country skiers:

Central Park West. Buses have chains, skiers have skis. pic.twitter.com/iPe5Ri5Y9K — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) February 9, 2017

The heaviest snow will fall before 1 p.m., and then taper off until it’s pretty much clear by evening. The blizzardlike conditions are making for a quiet, beautiful, social-media-worthy city scene.

So much snow!!! ❄️❄️❄️ #NYC A video posted by Ashley Caum (@ashleycaum) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:44am PST

The holiday lights left on the trees make it look somewhat charming out there. pic.twitter.com/Hm8UFgGGA0 — Liz Cho (@LizCho7) February 9, 2017

Montefiore Park when I was on my way to subway. #nyc #snowday2017 #snow #harlem A photo posted by Lidia Blanco (@maverickudo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:29am PST

#NYC #snow A photo posted by Jason Adams (@jasonaadams) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:56am PST

Yesterday was 60 degrees and now.... 6:30am #winter #snowfall #nyc #brooklyn #itstarts #slush A video posted by Brianna Colette (@briannacoletteofficial) on Feb 9, 2017 at 3:58am PST

Which will turn into an icy, soppy hellscape in a matter of time.

slush fun #nyc #pennstation A photo posted by brian healey (@misterhealey) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:22am PST

Garbage-filled slush puddles coming soon.