With Saturday Night Live off this week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer provided an unexpected treat for those jonesing for Melissa McCarthy’s depiction of him as a scold-happy schoolmarm. During an exchange with New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush, Spicer channeled McCarthy channeling him and declared: “You don’t get to just yell out questions. We’re going to raise our hands like big boys and girls.”

Next time, Thrush gets the Super Soaker.