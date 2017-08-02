Following Bitter Battle, Senate Confirms Jeff Sessions as Attorney General

Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

In spite of fierce Democratic opposition, which was intensified by Tuesday night’s silencing of Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Jeff Sessions was confirmed to be attorney general on Wednesday night. The vote was 52 to 47, with Senator Joe Manchin casting the Democratic vote in support of Sessions. The Alabama senator voted “present” on his own nomination.

For weeks Democrats argued that Sessions, who was denied a federal judgeship in 1986 amid accusations of racism, would not uphold civil and voting rights for African Americans. They also criticized his stances on immigration, women’s rights, and LGBT rights. Senator Cory Booker made history by testifying against his colleague during his confirmation hearing.

“His record raises doubts about whether he can be a champion for those who need this office most and it also raises doubts about whether he can curb unlawful overreach” by President Trump, said Senator Tim Kaine.

As Democrats came to Warren’s defense, with several reading the Coretta Scott King letter that led to Republicans barring the Massachusetts senator from the debate, Republicans said Sessions had been mistreated throughout the confirmation process.

“He’s honest. He’s fair. He’s been a friend to many of us, on both sides of the aisle,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “It’s been tough to watch all this good man has been put through in recent weeks. This is a well-qualified colleague with a deep reverence for the law. He believes strongly in the equal application of it to everyone.”

Tim Scott, the chamber’s only African-American Republican, defended Sessions on the Senate floor, saying he had “earned my support.” Scott read messages he received on social media accusing him of letting black people down by standing behind Sessions. “I left out all the ones that used the ‘n-word,” he said, noting that the complaints weren’t that unusual. “If you sign up to be a black conservative, the chances are very high you will be attacked. It comes with the territory,” Scott explained.

In a speech following the vote, Sessions acknowledged the “heated debate” and said he hopes members of the Senate can find common ground going forward. “Denigrating people who disagree with us is not a healthy trend for our body,” he said.

But Democrats said they have no intention of holding back on the Trump administration. Just after Wednesday night’s vote, Warren tweeted that she’s “deeply disappointed” by Sessions’ confirmation, and vowed that she and other Democrats will speak out if the attorney general violates the law.

I’m deeply disappointed that the Senate voted to confirm Jeff Sessions as Attorney General tonight. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

Deeply disappointed that the Senate confirmed an AG whose record does not show he will faithfully & fairly enforce the law. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

Thanks to you, everyone now knows the concerns that Coretta Scott King had about Jeff Sessions. Concerns that millions of people still have. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

There’s no Rule 19 to silence me from talking about Jeff Sessions anymore. So let me say loudly & clearly: This is just the beginning. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

If Jeff Sessions turns a blind eye while @realDonaldTrump violates the Constitution or breaks the law, he'll hear from all of us. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

And you better believe every Senator who voted to put Jeff Sessions’s radical hatred into @TheJusticeDept will hear from all of us, too. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

Consider this MY warning: We won’t be silent. We will speak out. And we WILL persist. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

This post was updated to include Warren’s response.