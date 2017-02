Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

2:53 p.m.

Wall Street Remembers Why It Was Afraid of President Trump

Goldman Sachs is starting to wonder if having an incompetent nativist as president might have its downsides.

2:00 p.m.

Some Boston Globe Subscribers Woke Up in a World Where the Patriots Lost

In the too-early edition, the headline was “A Bitter End.”

12:57 p.m.

Russia Is Mad at Fox News

The Kremlin didn’t like how Bill O’Reilly called Vladimir Putin a “killer” in an interview with Donald Trump.

12:22 p.m.

Trump’s Authoritarian Approach to Managing Public Opinion

He is quite literally saying he is the only legitimate source of information on what the American people want.

11:56 a.m.

Trump Just Declared the ‘Court System’ a Threat to National Security

Not content to attack individual judges and judicial decisions, the president is now disparaging the “court system” itself.

8:50 a.m.

Man Arrested for Murder of Queens Jogger Karina Vetrano

Twenty-year-old Chanel Lewis has been charged with second-degree murder.

7:05 a.m.

Republicans Wish Trump Would Stop Defending ‘Killer’ Putin

“We’ve got a lot of killers,” Trump said. “What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?”

4:53 a.m.

Trump Not ‘Fully Briefed’ on Order That Gave Bannon NSC Role: Report

The president is said to be more angry about the NSC restructuring than the travel ban.

1:41 a.m.

Nation Experiences Election Night Flashback During Patriots Super Bowl Comeback

The game was steeped in political controversy even before New England’s record-breaking rally in the fourth quarter.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

What’s Next in the Legal Battle Over the Travel Ban?

The Trump administration is vowing to do everything in its legal power to reinstate the ban. Here’s how that will play out.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The True Purpose of Trumpism

A culture war sold through the rhetoric of jobs and security.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Heading to the Airport With the New York Times’ ISIS Expert

Rukmini Callimachi discusses the travel ban, her refugee past, and extremists’ reactions to Trump.

Yesterday at 4:53 p.m.

Trump Says Judge and U.S. Court System Deserve Blame ‘If Something Happens’

Once again, Trump seems unable to tolerate a key branch of America’s government.

Yesterday at 11:05 a.m.

Trump Administration Suspends Travel Ban Pending Appeal, Trump Attacks Judge

Airlines have told travelers that they are free to board flights to the U.S., but how long the opportunity will last remains unclear.

Yesterday at 8:47 a.m.

Appeals Court Rejects Request to Restore Travel Ban, for Now

The Justice Department’s request for an emergency stay that would have reinstated the travel ban pending the government’s appeal was denied.

2/4/2017 at 8:09 p.m.

European Magazines Go Dark With Their Trump Covers

Several magazine publishers have turned their covers into some pretty ominous political poster art.

2/4/2017 at 4:47 p.m.

White House Backing Down on Renewed Use of Torture, Black Sites

They still intend to expand the use of the prison at Guantánamo Bay, however.

2/4/2017 at 3:26 p.m.

White House Denies Report That Bannon Had to Be Reminded He Wasn’t President

Leaks and alleged infighting seem to have become staples of the White House reality show.

2/3/2017 at 11:45 p.m.

Seattle Judge Smacks Down Trump Travel Ban — For Now

A judge is setting up a serious trial of Trump’s immigration policies, and the White House is already vowing to fight back.

2/3/2017 at 6:31 p.m.

Every Terrifying Thing That Donald Trump Did This Week

All the norms the president has already destroyed.