Staten Island Chuck Doesn’t See His Shadow, Claims Early Spring

Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

The annual tradition of getting weather forecasts from small, furry mammals is here again, and, this year, New York’s own Staten Island Chuck has predicted an early spring. The groundhog (who is actually a Ms. Chuck) didn’t see its shadow, or no-show Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor and possible suspect in the death of the previous Chuck stand-in after he dropped her during a ceremony in 2014. Even though Chuck is now protected by a plexiglass enclosure to prevent any funny business, a spokeswoman for the mayor’s office said about de Blasio’s absence, “We doubt the groundhog will be heartbroken.”

Bit of an understatement for those who remember February 2, 2014:

Happy Groundhog's Day! Hope Mayor DeBlasio doesn't murder another groundhog today! pic.twitter.com/GGXHv0qkxr — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 2, 2017

Division reigns among the groundhogs, though. Rival woodchuck Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow, promising six more weeks of winter. But Chuck allegedly boasts an 80 percent success rate compared to Phil’s 39 percent — though you never can trust the polls.