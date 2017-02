Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

6:36 p.m.

At Least 70 Killed in ISIS-Claimed Suicide Attack on Pakistani Shrine

During a crowded worship service.

6:33 p.m.

10 Things We Learned at President Trump’s First Solo Press Conference

Highlights from the president’s 77-minute tirade about how dishonest the media is — and how racist he isn’t.

6:27 p.m.

The Wildest Moments From Donald Trump’s Press Conference

He’s “the least racist person” you’ve ever seen.

5:45 p.m.

HUD Official Hears ‘You’re Fired’ After Trump Criticism Surfaces

Shermichael Singleton was preparing for confirmation by Ben Carson, whose campaign he had previously worked on.

5:42 p.m.

Trump Ends the Presidential Press Conference As We Know It

In a remarkable 80-minute presser, Trump did not try to reach people with a message via the media; the message itself was to mistrust the media.

4:28 p.m.

Report: Border Officials Will Push Trump Away from Wall, Toward a Fence

One official told CNN that “you never want to have a barrier in place that will obstruct your vision.”

4:02 p.m.

Mick Mulvaney’s Job Will Be a Nightmare

With no time to spare and no margin for error, the new OMB director must somehow give Congress guidance after resolving his differences with Trump.

3:20 p.m.

Kremlin Tells State Media to Cut Back on Pro-Trump Propaganda

Last month in Russia, Trump received more media attention than Putin.

3:19 p.m.

Trump Says He’s the Least Racist (and Anti-Semitic) Person You’ve Ever Seen

The president then asked a black reporter if she were friends with the black caucus – and denied the existence of recent anti-Jewish hate crimes.

1:42 p.m.

The Battle Over Judge Neil Gorsuch’s Nomination Begins Next Month

The first hearings for Scalia’s seat — now vacant for more than a year — will begin March 20.

1:23 p.m.

Trump Picks His First Latino Cabinet Member to Replace Puzder

After a tough week, Trump plays it safe on a nominee who has been confirmed by the Senate multiple times before.

12:47 p.m.

Senate Confirms Fiscal Hawk Mick Mulvaney As Trump’s Budget Director

The now-former congressman has yet to meet a budget cut he doesn’t like.

11:14 a.m.

Immigrants Across the Country Are Striking Today to Protest Trump’s Policies

Immigrants in several major cities are staying home from work or school today.

11:05 a.m.

Tillerson Takes First Official Trip Abroad, Meets With Russian Counterpart

America’s top diplomat got off to a bit of a stilted start.

10:13 a.m.

Mattis: Russia Must ‘Prove Itself’ Before Collaborating with U.S. Military

The Defense Secretary appeared to shoot down plans for the U.S. and Russia to align against ISIS.

8:16 a.m.

Yes, There Is a Trump Infrastructure Project Already Under Way: Building Prisons

The for-profit prison industry looks forward to a border boom thanks to Trump’s executive order on stepping up immigrant detentions.

8:00 a.m.

How the White House Lies: What Jonathan Swift Has to Say About Kellyanne Conway

“We’re putting conundrums on top of hypotheticals on top of conjecture here.”

6:18 a.m.

Amid Deepening Rift, Trump Plans Review of Intelligence Community

Stephen Feinberg, a billionaire Trump ally, has reportedly been tapped to look into streamlining the agencies.

1:38 a.m.

Puzder Is the First Trump Nominee to Fall Before He Is Confirmed

Liberals disliked Puzder for anti-labor policies and proud sexism. National Review disliked his immigration views. His many problems did him in.

1:07 a.m.

Georgia’s Special Election to Replace Tom Price Is Still the GOP’s Race to Lose

In a suburban Atlanta district Trump only carried by one point, Democrats have a viable candidate but a poor turnout record in this kind of election.