These Democrats Have Already Said They’ll Oppose Trump SCOTUS Pick Neil Gorsuch

Democratic lawmakers have been trying to keep up with the surge of progressive activism following Donald Trump’s inauguration, and on Tuesday they let the base know they’ve heard their calls for more obstructionism. After boycotting votes on two of President Trump’s cabinet nominees earlier in the day, a handful of Democratic senators announced immediately after Trump revealed his Supreme Court pick that they have no intention of voting for Neil Gorsuch.

Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon said on Monday that he would filibuster anyone who is not Merrick Garland, who was nominated by President Obama but never even given a hearing. Following Trump’s reveal, Markley vowed to do everything in his power to stop the “stolen seat” from being filled by an “illegitimate and extreme nominee,” though he did not mention Gorsuch by name.

Not only is this a stolen seat, but @realDonaldTrump has nominated a far right extremist. Unacceptable. https://t.co/9bkw4QODXD pic.twitter.com/iVHDdb2Pn9 — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 1, 2017

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said he’d already reviewed Gorsuch’s record, and won’t support a nominee who “does not recognize that corporations are not people.”

I cannot support any #SCOTUSnominee who does not recognize that corporations are not people. Read my full statement. - SB pic.twitter.com/jUdCtj70fH — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) February 1, 2017

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts pointed to issues with Gorsuch’s record as well, saying “we don’t need another justice who spends his time looking out for those with money and influence.”

Her fellow Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey said Gorsuch is outside the judicial mainstream” and he’ll vote against him because his opinions have “demonstrated hostility to women’s reproductive rights, commonsense environmental regulations, and the rights of workers, consumers, and the disabled.”

I will not support the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. #SCOTUSnominee https://t.co/47lntikDtM pic.twitter.com/AwjMEhlxwn — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 1, 2017

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden announced his opposition in a series of tweets, saying none of his colleagues should back Gorsuch if they believe “individual rights are reserved to the people, not the government.”

Gorsuch harkens back to the days when politicians restricted a people’s rights on a whim. That is a very dangerous view to our liberty. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 1, 2017

No senator who believes individual rights are reserved to the people, not the government, can support Gorsuch’s nomination. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 1, 2017

At least a dozen other Democratic senators released statements criticizing Gorsuch, though they stopped short of a commitment to vote against him.

Judge Gorsuch must explain his hostility to women's rights, support of corporations over workers and opposition to campaign finance reform. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 1, 2017

I am troubled by the nomination of Judge Gorsuch and will fight to ensure the voice of the American people is heard in this process. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 1, 2017

Serious concerns moving forward w/ a #SCOTUSnominee & will be joining those pushing back against jamming this nominee through. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) February 1, 2017

Now more than ever, we need a Justice who is independent, eschews ideology, who will preserve our democracy & protect fundamental rights. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

We also need a SCOTUS justice who will stand up to a President who has already shown a willingness to bend the Constitution. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

Gorsuch put corps over workers, been hostile toward women’s rights & been an ideolog. Skeptical that he can be a strong, independent Justice — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

SCOTUS justice must stand up to a Pres willing to bend the Constitution. Serious doubts on Judge Gorsuch’s ability to meet this standard. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Schumer also issued a statement on Tuesday night suggesting that Democrats will filibuster a Supreme Court nominee for only the second time in modern history. “The Senate must insist upon 60 votes for any Supreme Court nominee, a bar that was met by each of President Obama’s nominees,” he said. “The burden is on Judge Neil Gorsuch to prove himself to be within the legal mainstream and, in this new era, willing to vigorously defend the Constitution from abuses of the executive branch.”

Assuming all 52 Republicans support Gorsuch, they would need eight Democratic votes to break the filibuster. According to The Hill seven Senate Democrats have publicly expressed reservations about their colleagues’ plan to block his confirmation, suggesting that they shouldn’t force Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to nuke the filibuster.

Gorsuch will almost certainly wind up on the Supreme Court, but if Democrats don’t put up a fight they could face a backlash from their base. Several liberal groups, including MoveOn.org and Democracy for America, are promising to oppose any senator who doesn’t do everything they can to block Trump’s nominee.

“If any of them vote for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, we’re going to mark them down as collaborators,” Murshed Zaheed, head of the progressive group CREDO, told Vox. “If Chuck Schumer wants to maintain any credibility as a progressive leader, he needs to shut the Supreme Court seat down. And if he doesn’t do it, there will be a massive revolt.”