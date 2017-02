Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

1:24 p.m.

WATCH: Betsy DeVos Was Just Confirmed in an Unprecedented Tiebreaker Vote

Vice-President Mike Pence delivered the first tie-breaking vote for a cabinet appointee in history.

12:23 p.m.

Trump’s Labor Secretary Nominee Says He Hired Undocumented Housekeeper

Andy Puzder’s confirmation hearings have been postponed indefinitely.

11:30 a.m.

Red-State Democrats Not Rushing to Help Republicans Just Yet

The GOP assumed that Dems from pro-Trump states might be of help in the Senate. It’s not looking that way.

11:23 a.m.

Theresa May Jokes About President Trump’s Large Hand

“I don’t think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House,” the British prime minister said.

10:23 a.m.

Richard Branson Helps Obama Cram 8 Years of Relaxation Into One Vacation

Including the second most memorable kitesurfing photo Branson has ever taken.

9:27 a.m.

Melania Trump Refiles $150 Million Daily Mail Lawsuit

It states Trump had the opportunity to launch a brand which could have “garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term.”

8:00 a.m.

Obamacare Repeal Is Failing Because It Was Based on a Lie

At the current trajectory, sometime next week, a Republican congressional staffer will Google “What is health care?”

8:00 a.m.

Ranking the Trump-Administration Appointees, From Bad to Monstrous

A race to the bottom.

5:51 a.m.

Secret Target of Yemen Raid Is Still Alive, Taunts Trump

Qassim al-Rimi is considered the third most dangerous terrorist in the world.

4:59 a.m.

White House Shifts Focus From Trump’s False Media Attack to Terror Threat

A list of 78 ostensibly underreported incidents – including the attacks in Orlando and San Bernardino – kept everyone talking about national security.

12:26 a.m.

Trump Reportedly Upset That Sean Spicer Was Spoofed by a Woman on SNL

And now Rosie O’Donnell wants to play Steve Bannon.

Yesterday at 10:17 p.m.

Trump’s Dangerous Ploy to Preemptively Blame His Opponents for Terror Attacks

It could misrepresent the causes for terrorist acts, and justify steps that endanger our security and civil liberties even further.

Yesterday at 5:58 p.m.

Trump Is Turning America’s Closest Allies Against Us

The House of Commons won’t let the American president address it, while Germany’s top newspaper calls on the free world to mobilize against Trump.

Yesterday at 4:51 p.m.

Mini-Filibusters Show New Mood of Democratic Resistance to Trump

Thanks in no small part to grassroots anger, the party is adopting some aggressive tactics — including pulling an all-nighter in the Senate.

Yesterday at 2:53 p.m.

Wall Street Remembers Why It Was Afraid of President Trump

Goldman Sachs is starting to wonder if having an incompetent nativist as president might have its downsides.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

Some Boston Globe Subscribers Woke Up in a World Where the Patriots Lost

In the too-early edition, the headline was “A Bitter End.”

Yesterday at 12:57 p.m.

Russia Is Mad at Fox News

The Kremlin didn’t like how Bill O’Reilly called Vladimir Putin a “killer” in an interview with Donald Trump.

Yesterday at 12:22 p.m.

Trump’s Authoritarian Approach to Managing Public Opinion

He is quite literally saying he is the only legitimate source of information on what the American people want.

Yesterday at 11:56 a.m.

Trump Just Declared the ‘Court System’ a Threat to National Security

Not content to attack individual judges and judicial decisions, the president is now disparaging the “court system” itself.

Yesterday at 8:50 a.m.

Man Arrested for Murder of Queens Jogger Karina Vetrano

Twenty-year-old Chanel Lewis has been charged with second-degree murder.