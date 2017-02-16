Trump Choice to Replace Puzder Won’t Be Labor-Friendly

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With Andy Puzder’s withdrawal for consideration as Secretary of Labor, embattled unions and other advocates for the interests of workers might be tempted to celebrate. He was, after all, the epitome of the abusive employer of powerless low-skill, low-wage workers, with a heaping helping of sexism thrown in for dessert. Trump couldn’t do worse than him for this particular job, could he?

That’s not entirely clear. The replacement nominee at the top of everyone’s list right now is a career union-basher, former South Carolina Secretary of Labor (and later the anti-regulatory director of the state’s department of Health and Environmental Control) Catherine Templeton. She was a prominent management-side labor lawyer when Nikki Haley brought her in to head up an explicit effort to keep unions — not selected unions, or public-sector unions, but all unions — out of South Carolina, as head of the agency that supposedly protected workers’ interests. This audacious step was roughly equivalent to hiring a coal baron to run an environmental agency with the expressed goal of increasing pollution. And Templeton’s nomination for Secretary of Labor by Trump would represent the same signal at a much higher level. She has flatly asserted on more than one occasion that unions should no longer exist.

Templeton is by all accounts smart, ideologically driven, and very ambitious. She was, in fact, openly mulling a gubernatorial bid of her own for 2018 when her mentor Haley was appointed ambassador to the U.N., which made Lieutenant Governor Henry McMaster an incumbent seeking reelection next year. So stepping up to a cabinet post where she could burnish her conservative credentials might be a logical plan B for Templeton.

The three other people on the reported short list for Labor are somewhat less inflammatory, but still staunch conservatives that would also enhance the administration’s diversity claims. Perhaps the best known nationally is Peter Kirsanow, an African-American conservative whose appointment by George W. Bush to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission caused a major stir back in 2002. Bush also appointed him to a short-term opening on the National Labor Relations Board. Like Templeton, Kirsanow is a management-side labor lawyer, though it appears his expertise is in helping companies comply with diversity requirements rather than battling unions. He is well known for arguing that excessive immigration undercuts U.S. wages, a position that will warm the hearts of many Trump bravos in the White House. And he gained some more Trump chits by testifying on behalf of Jeff Sessions’s confirmation as attorney general.

Two others under consideration would repair the Trump cabinet’s Latino-free image problem. The most likely could be Joseph Guzman, a labor economist at Michigan State University, and, more importantly, co-chair of the 2016 Trump campaign in Michigan and a member of Trump’s National Hispanic Advisory Council. Guzman spent some time serving in the Pentagon at relatively senior bureaucratic levels, and his name did come up in connection with the Veterans Affairs cabinet post. His position on various labor issues is not well known, but as a Trump loyalist he’s assumed to echo the Boss’s views.

The last name on the short list is more conventional: Florida International University School of Law dean Alexander Acosta. The most positive thing about Acosta is that he has already served in three positions that required Senate confirmation. The eyebrow-raising issue is that as head of the civil-rights division of the Justice Department in the Bush administration, he was suspected of complicity in the overt politicization of hiring decisions. He seems to be the sort of standard-brand conservative that might reassure the Republican senators who ultimately torpedoed Puzder.

In weighing confirmation odds for any of these potential Puzder replacements, it is important to understand that the fast-food mogul did not lose the gig because of the things about him that enraged his most avid labor-movement opponents. It was a combination of his “pro-amnesty” positions in the past, which made the Trump White House unwilling to come to his rescue when things got tough, and scandal bait like his employment of an undocumented domestic employee and his wife’s explosive if later repudiated allegations of abuse. The big question is probably whether Team Trump wants to thrill corporate union-haters with Templeton, pick someone with views closer to Trump’s like Kirsanow or Guzman, or play it safe with Acosta. Whoever it is will not be a friend of labor at Labor.