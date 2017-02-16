Trump Says He’s the Least Racist (and Anti-Semitic) Person You’ve Ever Seen

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

On Thursday, the president of the United States called himself the “the least anti-Semitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life,” and, also, “the least racist person.”

Trump: "Number one, I am the least anti-semitic person you've ever seen in your entire life. Number two, racism, the least racist person" pic.twitter.com/UIvDRHZvjB — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 16, 2017

This declaration came after a Jewish reporter asked President Trump about recent threats made against 48 Jewish community centers across America.

After assuring the reporter that he has less animus toward Jews than anyone else (including, ostensibly, all Jews), the president argued that there had not actually been an uptick in anti-Semitic activity in recent months — and that reports to the contrary were, in fact, false flags.

Trump first substantive response to rising anti-semitism, over three questions, is to call it a false flag and end responding. — Mike Konczal (@rortybomb) February 16, 2017

Trump now claiming anti-Semitic attacks are false flag operations by his political opponents….this is Agitprop at its best — Chemi Shalev (@ChemiShalev) February 16, 2017

Minutes after declaring himself the least anti-black man in existence, Trump took a question from American Urban Radio Networks’ D.C. bureau chief, April Ryan.

Ryan asked if Trump planned to seek the advice of “the CBC” when crafting his urban agenda. The president was confused. Ryan explained that she was referring to the Congressional Black Caucus.

“Do you want to set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours?” Trump asked the African-American journalist.

“No, I’m just a reporter,” Ryan said.

“Set up a meeting,” the president interrupted. “I would love to meet with the Congressional Black Caucus.”