Trump Suggests His Supreme Court Pick Is Fine With Attacks on the Judiciary

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Last week, President Trump named Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court. Then, he instructed the American people to blame “the court system” for the next terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

This put Gorsuch in a bit of pickle: If he chastised the president, he could find himself reduced to the status of “so-called” judge; if he didn’t, he’d be excoriated for spinelessness at his confirmation hearing.

But Neil Gorsuch believes that when life gives you lemons, you should avoid assisted suicide. And so the judge used Trump’s comments as an opportunity to establish his independence from the unpopular president — and, thereby, make it a little more difficult for Democrats to obstruct his nomination.

In a meeting with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, Gorsuch described Trump’s comments as “demoralizing” and “disheartening.” Ron Bonjean, a White House advisor, subsequently confirmed that Gorsuch had, indeed, made those comments.

And this approach seemed to strike a deft political balance: On the one hand, Gorsuch hadn’t let the president’s attack on the judiciary slide; on the other, he hadn’t criticized Trump in public. Without video of Gorsuch’s reprimand, cable news was unlikely to give the remarks wall-to-wall coverage.

And then, on Thursday morning, the president signed onto Twitter.

Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

The president’s case here is airtight: Richard Blumenthal once apologized for saying that he had served “in Vietnam,” when, in fact, the senator had merely served as a Marine Corps Reserve during the Vietnam War, but was never sent overseas. By contrast, the president spent his Vietnam fearlessly weathering round after round of unprotected sex. Therefore, both Blumenthal and Bonjean are lying. After all, why would a federal judge complain about the president characterizing the judiciary as a national security threat?

Alas, shortly after Trump’s tweets, a Republican senator from Nebraska gave the president some Sasse.

Sen. Ben Sasse just contradicted Trump, confirms Gorsuch's comments on @Morning_Joe: "He got pretty passionate about it." pic.twitter.com/tsPeQ156vs — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 9, 2017

Minutes later, Trump turned his attention to another man whose Vietnam-era service he disdains. Earlier this week John McCain had described the raid of a Yemeni compound that the president ordered — which killed one Navy SEAL, many civilians, but not the terrorist it had been launched to target — as a “failure.”

Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He's been losing so.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

...long he doesn't know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in - bogged down in conflict all over the place. Our hero.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

..Ryan died on a winning mission ( according to General Mattis), not a "failure." Time for the U.S. to get smart and start winning again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

You’re going to get so sick of winning.