Trump to Celebrate Rough Week With Florida Rally on Saturday

An airplane hangar in Melbourne, Florida, will be the site of Donald Trump’s first rally as president. The event, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, was added Wednesday to Trump’s campaign website, which allows those wishing to attend to register for tickets.

Join me in Florida this Saturday at 5pm for a rally at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

This weekend will be Trump’s third in a row spent at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where he’ll be before and after the rally. Each of Trump’s visits, to what the White House is desperately trying to get people to call the “Winter White House,” costs a reported $3 million. But the publicity for the club, where membership fees recently doubled to $200,00, is priceless.

Saturday’s rally in Melbourne will be at the site of a September campaign event where Trump spoke to an estimated 8,500 cheering fans and played all of his biggest hits, including “Build that wall,” “Third-world airports,” and “Make America great again.” Meanwhile, outside the hangar, about 50 anti-Trump demonstrators gathered in a “First Amendment zone.” Seems like everyone should prepare for the protesters to turn out in bigger numbers on Saturday.