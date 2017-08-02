Want to Talk to Trump? Hit Up His Old Cell

Communicating with the president of the United States from outside the White House is easier for an everyday citizen than it might seem, as long as you have Donald Trump’s old cell-phone number. The president has established a process for talking with old friends that requires him to use the unsecured line as a pager, Axios’s Mike Allen reports. If Trump sees the missed call and wants to talk, he’ll hit the caller back on his Secret Service–approved line. This is more than just a way to talk shop with those who might otherwise fall out of Trump’s orbit, but like sending tweets from the same phone, it’s a “small triumph over a bureaucratic and security apparatus designed to rein” him in, Allen writes. It also happens to be a major security concern.