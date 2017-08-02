Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

2 mins ago

Want to Talk to Trump? Hit Up His Old Cell

He’ll call you call you back on his new phone if he likes you.

11:57 a.m.

GOP Assault on Medicaid Could Come Sooner Rather Than Later

Turning the Great Society program into a block grant could be part of Obamacare repeal.

11:42 a.m.

ACA Repeal Is Forcing Republicans to Choose Between Conservatism and Compassion

The GOP realizes it can either throw sick people off their insurance (which is cruel) or retain government mandates (which isn’t conservative).

11:27 a.m.

Here’s How Donald Trump Responded to Nordstrom Dropping Ivanka’s Line

The president of the United States shared his displeasure with the department store.

10:42 a.m.

Trump May Name Muslim Brotherhood and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Terror Groups

The moves would complicate U.S. relations in the Middle East.

10:36 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio Will Reportedly Get Home-Field Advantage in Interview With Feds

Feds have been probing the mayor’s fundraising activities related to his campaign and now-closed nonprofit.

10:31 a.m.

WATCH: Here’s the Actual Data on How Third-Party Candidates Affect Elections

It tells an unexpected story.

9:14 a.m.

Don’t Forget George W. Bush Had Authoritarian Tendencies, Too.

After 9/11, Bush claimed imperial powers. The same forces that reined him in — including an energized opposition — may be needed soon.

9:08 a.m.

Elizabeth Warren, Mitch McConnell, and the Gag Rule

The world’s greatest deliberative body bans criticism of the prospective attorney general.

8:00 a.m.

‘When the Ban Was Announced, My Husband Stopped Breathing’

For a refugee living in Bayonne, New Jersey, Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration have left the fate of her children in the balance.

7:00 a.m.

Why Democrats Must Filibuster Gorsuch (and Then Vote for Him)

If Democrats don’t make McConnell eliminate the judicial filibuster, he’ll use it against them one day.

6:15 a.m.

Chaffetz Assures Everyone That Trump Wouldn’t Even Let Him Talk About Oversight

The congressman tasked with holding Trump accountable explains that he did exactly what the president said he should do.

5:23 a.m.

Trump Called National Security Adviser for Late-Night Economics Lesson: Report

Maybe the leaks are getting weirder and more alarming on purpose?

2:36 a.m.

After Deadly Raid, Yemen Bans U.S. Ground Missions Against Terrorist Targets

John McCain called the raid a “failure,” but the White House said it was “highly successful.”

12:30 a.m.

Senate Votes to Silence Elizabeth Warren Over Coretta Scott King Quote

Mitch McConnell shut down her speech against Jeff Sessions for attorney general, but the move is backfiring.

Yesterday at 9:57 p.m.

Kellyanne Conway Admits to Jake Tapper That She Doesn’t Think ‘CNN Is Fake News’

The White House adviser was confronted about the Trump administration’s attacks on the media.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

Appeals Court Hears Arguments on Trump Travel Ban

It’s all very preliminary and technical, and just a stage in a longer battle, but Trump may lose another round before the week is out.

Yesterday at 6:25 p.m.

Trump Administration Gives Final Approval to Dakota Access Pipeline

The Army Corps of Engineers has decided to scrap that environmental-impact assessment it promised and just approve the previously proposed route.

Yesterday at 5:49 p.m.

Two New England Patriots Say They’ll Skip White House Visit

Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty are protesting Trump.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

Trump’s Homeland Security Head Takes Blame for Travel Ban Rollout

Even though multiple reports say he was barely consulted on the executive order.