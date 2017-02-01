Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

17 mins ago

Steve Bannon Sees Himself As Oliver Cromwell. Will His Head End Up on a Spike?

Henry VIII’s powerful adviser did change history. But he also came to a bad end.

22 mins ago

WATCH: Who Is Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee?

He previously clerked for current Justice Anthony Kennedy.

11:56 a.m.

This Poll Is the Best News Liberals Have Had in a Long Time

The Women’s March is twice as popular as the tea party once was — and Democratic women are increasing their political engagement in large numbers.

10:47 a.m.

Republicans Buck Boycott, Vote for Price and Mnuchin Without Democrats Present

After a Democratic boycott, Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee changed the rules so they could advance the cabinet nominees by themselves.

10:05 a.m.

Senate Democrats Are Speaking Out Against Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’

“That’s not the America I believe in. That’s not who we are.”

9:54 a.m.

Thousands Protest Outside Chuck Schumer’s Brooklyn Home Over Trump Cabinet Picks

On Prospect Park West.

9:52 a.m.

The White House Has Cut Off CNN

Trump hasn’t put an official spokesperson on the network in weeks.

6:00 a.m.

What President Trump’s Executive Orders Could Actually Do

He declared he’s dismantling Obamacare, building a wall, and ending “sanctuary cities,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen.

2:57 a.m.

Trump’s Trip to Milwaukee Canceled Over Planned Protest: Report

An administration official said Harley-Davidson didn’t want to deal with demonstrators, but the company denied that.

1:16 a.m.

These Democrats Have Already Said They’ll Oppose Trump SCOTUS Pick Neil Gorsuch

Progressives are demanding that Senate Democrats do everything they can to block Gorsuch, though he’ll almost certainly wind up on the Court.

Yesterday at 9:02 p.m.

Make Republicans Nuke the Filibuster to Confirm Gorsuch

If they don’t make him change the rules, he’ll make them do it, then blame them.

Yesterday at 8:04 p.m.

Trump Has Given the Right Another Scalia

His nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is a natural successor on the Supreme Court.

Yesterday at 6:38 p.m.

White House Considers Deporting Legal Immigrants for Being Poor

A draft executive order would allow the government to deport visa holders who receive public benefits.

Yesterday at 6:03 p.m.

Cats Are Welcome at the Westminster Dog Show This Year

A “meet the breeds” event.

Yesterday at 5:18 p.m.

Imagining the White House’s Black History Month Schedule

Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the administration would be hosting events. Here are a few ideas.

Yesterday at 4:22 p.m.

State Department Staffers Rushed Visas Through Before It Was Too Late

At a time when President Trump seems intent on irking as much of the world as possible, this is a somewhat heartening story.

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

Senate Democrats Boycott Votes on Two of Trump’s Key Cabinet Nominees

After misleading statements from Trump’s picks — and mass protests in blue America — Democrats are in the mood for obstruction.

Yesterday at 3:27 p.m.

Trump Meets Big-Pharma CEOs, Then Seems to Flip-flop on Negotiating Drug Prices

On the campaign trail he mocked the lobbyists. Today he sounded like one.

Yesterday at 2:47 p.m.

Trump Plans Apprentice-Style SCOTUS Announcement

POTUS is reportedly bringing two finalists to D.C. to build suspense and boost ratings for tonight’s announcement. Could the staging backfire?

Yesterday at 1:50 p.m.

Donald Trump’s America Isn’t Here to Make Friends — or Even to Retain Them

Trump’s top trade adviser reveals the administration’s radical disregard for America’s EU allies in an attack on Germany’s currency “exploitation.”