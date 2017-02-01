WATCH: Who Is Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee?
He’s currently a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in his hometown of Denver, a position to which he was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2006. The 49-year-old judge sided with Hobby Lobby in its 2014 case defending its religious liberty in refusing to cover contraceptives for its employees under the Affordable Care Act. In his judicial philosophy, he is often compared to Antonin Scalia, whom he would replace on the court if confirmed by the Senate.