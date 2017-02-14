Photo: Kelly M. Grow/California Department of Water R

In California, crews are rushing to repair the Oroville Dam’s dangerously eroded emergency spillway. If the damaged area of the dam were to collapse, it would release a 30-foot wall of water into the Feather River. The precariousness of the situation led authorities to evacuate nearly 200,000 people downstream.

According to the Los Angeles Times, helicopters are depositing sacks of rocks into the hole created by the erosion, helped by dump trucks that are also patching up spots with rocks, and creating a slurry — a cementlike mixture — to plug everything in place. The urgent construction is a stopgap measure, one attempt to head off potential disaster in advance of another round of rainstorms expected Wednesday.

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Heavy equipment moving rocks at #OrovilleDam for repair effort on damaged spillway. @CA_DWR pic.twitter.com/kEHhLp4Lui — Brian van der Brug (@bvdbrug) February 13, 2017

The sun has gone down and the helicopters have stopped flying, but they're still working down there at the spillway pic.twitter.com/v4t7jxCQBq — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) February 14, 2017

Here is what it looks like, trucks taking boulders to repair the spillway #OrovilleDam pic.twitter.com/dF5kscdgiF — Amber Sandhu (@AmberSandhu_RS) February 14, 2017

The crisis peaked Sunday, when engineers found the pocket of erosion under the emergency spillway — a concrete wall built to permit overflow when Lake Oroville hits capacity. The dam — the nation’s tallest — was built in 1968; and until this year, operators have never once relied on the spillway.

Inundation map for Lake Oroville if major failure occurs pic.twitter.com/PPYUtinoqs — Operations Chief (@Opschief7102) February 13, 2017

The emergency spillway came into use for the first time because of heavy rainstorms and snow, and the discovery of a large hole last week in the dam’s main spillway. But concerns about that problem have been set aside for the time being:

Water, what a force! This is what 100,000 cfs looks like. #LakeOroville making room for the next round of storms. pic.twitter.com/ajl6Us33JN — CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) February 14, 2017

100,000 cubic feet per second over the primary spillway- #OrovilleDam - Lake level dropping. pic.twitter.com/PBU2PM95sX — Brian van der Brug (@bvdbrug) February 13, 2017

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

The goal is to lower the lake by about 50 feet below the top of the 770-foot dam, as more rain is expected later this week — potentially up to four inches. The main spillway is holding, but the release of such high volumes of water has flooded parts of the area — though not even close to the catastrophic inundation that could happen if the emergency spillway collapsed. Evacuation orders have not yet been lifted, and flash-flood warnings are in effect until at least Tuesday afternoon, local time, as emergency crews rush to beat the next impending storm.

Flooding in a park along Feather River downstream from #OrovilleDam. No picnicking today pic.twitter.com/4MCHWCbPAI — Brian van der Brug (@bvdbrug) February 13, 2017