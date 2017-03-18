Andrew Sullivan Talks Liberal Intolerance on ‘Real Time’

Photo: Screenshot/HBO/YouTube

New York’s Andrew Sullivan appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night, where he reiterated his view that a recent protest against a speech by author Charles Murray at Vermont’s Middlebury College reveals a religion-like zealotry among some American liberals when it comes to views they oppose. Here is the clip of him making that argument during a discussion with Maher and former congressman Barney Frank:

And here is an “overtime” panel discussion with Maher, Frank, and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on a wider range of political topics, including Sullivan’s spirited debate with Frank over what he sees as the “pathetic” composition of the current Democratic party: