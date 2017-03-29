Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

A judge sentenced former Chris Christie ally Bill Baroni to 24 months in prison, the first of two sentences to be handed down Wednesday in connection to the infamous Bridgegate plot. Baroni, the former top Chris Christie appointee at the Port Authority, and Bridget Anne Kelly, the governor’s former deputy chief of staff, were found guilty in November of fraud and conspiracy. These charges were connected to the 2013 scheme to shut down access lanes to the George Washington Bridge to tie up traffic as political payback to the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey — who did not back Christie in his gubernatorial reelection campaign.

Baroni and Kelly faced up to a maximum of 46 months in prison; federal prosecutors had recommended between 24 and 30 months, according to NJ.com. Attorneys for Baroni and Kelly, respectively, had advocated for leniency, and collected dozens of character letters on behalf of each the defendants.

Kelly is expected to be sentenced later Wednesday. Christie, who was never charged and has denied any knowledge of the plot, is in Washington, D.C., for a listening session on drug addiction.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.