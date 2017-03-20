Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

FBI director James Comey told the House Intelligence Committee Monday that the bureau is investigating potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether members of Donald Trump’s campaign coordinated with the Russian government.

Comey began by saying he would not typically confirm the “existence of ongoing investigations,” but called this an “unusual circumstance.”

“I’ve been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI as part of our counterintelligence mission is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election,” he added. “That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”

Comey would say little else on the subject, which at least one pundit thinks is “trouble for the President.”

Monday’s hearing also addressed President Trump’s claims that President Obama had the phones wiretapped at Trump Tower. Both Comey and NSA director Mike Rogers said they know of no evidence to support Trump’s claims.