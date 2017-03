Photo: Qld Fire & Emergency/Twitter

Queensland, Australia, was hammered Tuesday by the ferocious Cyclone Debbie, which ripped the roofs off of homes, cut power to tens of thousands of residents, and deposited one bull shark on the flooded streets of the small town of Ayr.

The roughly five-foot shark was found Thursday, lying lifeless on a country road. Though its death was tragic, this shark may not have died in vain. It is already being used to warn the morons surfing through the surging floodwaters to go back inside.