24 mins ago

Judge Approves Settlement Between Trump University and Scammed Former Students

“I don’t settle cases, I win cases,” Trump once said. Fact check: False.

2:51 p.m.

How Much Does Donald Trump Hate His Job? A Photographic Investigation

“I can’t believe I’m saying I’m a politician, but I guess that’s what I am now.”

2:10 p.m.

The GOP Just Voted Against States’ Rights to Shield Wall Street From Competition

Republicans just a passed a bill that expands federal regulation, discourages saving, and restricts competition, for Wall Street’s sake.

2:10 p.m.

Tillerson: Sanctions Will Remain Until Russia Leaves Ukraine

“We do not, and will not, accept Russian efforts to change the borders of territory of Ukraine.”

1:01 p.m.

The GOP’s Best Health-Care Idea Is to Stick It to Mothers

“And I don’t know about you, but I don’t need lactation services,” writes Charles Krauthammer.

11:40 a.m.

President Trump Has Tried Nothing and He’s All Out of Ideas

Trump knows that his management style isn’t working. But if browbeating his enemies and sowing rivalries among his aides doesn’t work, what will?

11:13 a.m.

Despite Ban, Japan Slaughters 333 Whales in Annual Antarctic Hunt

The government is skirting an international ban on whale hunting by saying they’re doing research.

10:51 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio Is Experimenting With Long Sideburns

With a reelection race looming, he has sprouted interesting new facial hair.

10:04 a.m.

Conservative Governors Still Not Ready to Accept Free Medicaid Money

Some observers hoped the crash of Trumpcare would convince 19 holdout states to expand Medicaid. No such luck.

9:06 a.m.

House Republicans to Trump: Steal All You Want

We interrupt the House Republican “civil war” to bring you a supposedly independent branch working for the president.

8:00 a.m.

Are the Brits Bonkers to Brexit?

They put democratic accountability over economic well-being — and seem to have no regrets.

6:19 a.m.

Nunes Admits He Briefed Trump on Information Confirmed by the White House

Why did the House Intelligence Committee chairman rush to tell the president about information his staffers already had?

3:49 a.m.

Diplomats Say They Were Told Not to Make Eye Contact With Rex Tillerson

State Department staffers are sharing paranoid rumors about their reclusive leader.

12:07 a.m.

Flynn’s Offer to Testify for Immunity May Not Be As Explosive As It Sounds

If he actually has bombshell information about Trump’s ties to Russia, this is a strange way to pursue a deal.

Yesterday at 6:34 p.m.

Removing Assad From Power in Syria Is ‘No Longer a Priority’ for the U.S.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley confirmed this to reporters on Thursday.

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

Oops! Congressman ‘Misspoke’ When He Said House Intel Chair ‘Works for’ Trump

Florida Representative Ted Yoho momentarily forgot that congresspeople are elected by the people, not the president.

Yesterday at 6:02 p.m.

Trump Donated Thousands to the Campaigns of House Freedom Caucus Members

“When you give, they do whatever the hell you want them to do,” Trump once said. The House’s tea partiers may owe him a refund.

Yesterday at 5:57 p.m.

Senate Votes to Allow States to Defund Abortion Providers

Vice-President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.

Yesterday at 5:13 p.m.

The Trouble at Fox News Keeps Getting Worse

Post-Ailes turmoil is roiling the network.

Yesterday at 5:12 p.m.

Mark Sanford: Trump Threatened Primary Challenge for Vote Against Trumpcare

The South Carolina Republican hasn’t been shy about calling out Trump.