Donald Trump Does Not Forget

President Donald Trump toured an airplane hangar full of American-made cars in Michigan on Wednesday, joined by the CEOs of the Big Three automakers and Transportation secretary Elaine Chao. Also, Governor Rick Snyder was there, and things got kind of awkward when Trump tried to strong-arm the Michigan pol into a photo op with him, Chao, and General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

Trump tells Michigan governor: Come take a photo “even though you didn't endorse me ... I never forget.” pic.twitter.com/u7CKqKf1UM — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 16, 2017

“I mean, he’s made that comment about quite a few people,” Snyder said about Trump’s dig. “So I view as something that, again, let’s move forward, let’s build bridges, and let’s make a stronger economy in our country.” Not the first time Snyder hasn’t taken the hint.