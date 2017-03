Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

21 mins ago

Let’s Look at What Trump Has Actually Said Publicly About His Putin Relationship

VIDEO: “If he says great things about me, I’m going to say great things about him.”

23 mins ago

The Case for Countering Right-Wing Populism With ‘Left-Wing Economics’

There are no easy answers for the rise of right-wing populism. But attacking the GOP’s grotesquely unpopular economic agenda may be the best we have.

10:19 a.m.

Train Delays and Icy Platforms Are Making for a Miserable Commute in NYC

The blizzard may have disappointed, but it was enough to handicap the MTA.

9:17 a.m.

Yet Another Goldman Sachs Banker Is Headed for the Trump Administration

Wall Street sees Deputy Treasury Secretary nominee Jim Donovan as a check on Steve Bannon’s economic nationalism.

8:35 a.m.

Health-Care Mess Could Screw Up Everything GOP Is Trying to Do This Year

If Republicans are unable to resolve their problem over repealing and replacing Obamacare, their timetable for the rest of the year is in big trouble.

5:40 a.m.

Republicans Search for Someone to Blame for Trumpcare

After the dismal CBO estimate, more Republicans are turning against AHCA — and each other.

1:02 a.m.

Senator Says Comey Promised to Disclose Any FBI Trump–Russia Probes by Wednesday

Senator Whitehouse says the FBI director suggested he’d give them a “clearer explanation” of the bureau’s activities by March 15.

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

2005 Trump Tax Return Shows He Paid $38 Million in Taxes on $150 Million Income

Without the alternative minimum tax, which Trump wants to eliminate, he could have paid a rate of less than 4 percent.

Yesterday at 10:21 p.m.

Twitter Loses It Waiting for Rachel Maddow to Discuss Trump’s 2005 Tax Return

Hey, America waited this long. What’s another 20 minutes?

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

French Presidential Candidate Francois Fillon Is Charged in Fake Jobs Scandal

His campaign is suffering, but, so far, he has refused to drop out of the race.

Yesterday at 6:17 p.m.

GOP Governors Find the American Health Care Act Pretty Heavy-handed

No flexibility for them. And they aren’t happy about it.

Yesterday at 5:57 p.m.

Check Out This Congressman Telling a Constituent to ‘Shut Up’

Republican Joe Barton of Texas made a request, and it was not honored.

Yesterday at 5:49 p.m.

Aboveground Subway Service Will Resume As City Recovers From Blizzard Fake Out

The threat of a record-setting snowstorm became a slushy mess of about seven inches in Manhattan.

Yesterday at 4:44 p.m.

Former North Carolina Governor Who Signed ‘Bathroom Bill’ Can’t Find a Job

After helping make his state the target of boycotts over discrimination, Pat McCrory says he’s facing a political ‘purge.’

Yesterday at 4:08 p.m.

Americans Are Moving All the Way to New Zealand to Get Away From Trump

In the 12 weeks after Trump’s election, U.S. applications for Kiwi citizenship were up 70 percent.

Yesterday at 3:02 p.m.

Two Miniature Ponies in Staten Island Sure Enjoyed the Snow Day

They were rounded up after quite the chase, and a little help from the NYPD.

Yesterday at 2:11 p.m.

Bill Ackman Finally Cuts His Losses on Valeant

The billionaire hedge-fund manager staked his reputation on turning around the controversial pharmaceutical company. That was a bad bet.

Yesterday at 1:37 p.m.

European Court Rules Employers Can Ban Hijabs in the Workplace

The European Union’s highest court ruled a company’s wish to appear neutral was legitimate.

Yesterday at 1:02 p.m.

Trump Is Once Again Allowing CIA Drone Strikes, Reversing Obama Protocol

The president may be a CIA skeptic, but he’s let the spy agency back into the business of targeted killing.

Yesterday at 12:32 p.m.

How to Watch Every NCAA Tournament Game (Not That You Care, Since You Have Work)

It’s a full March Madness schedule, with details on how to stream each matchup.