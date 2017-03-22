Donald Trump Will Attend NATO Summit in May

Photo: Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s reported decision to skip his first NATO meeting in April set off some alarm bells, especially since the tight-lipped diplomat planned to travel to Russia later that month instead. But the White House offered a little assurance to America’s allies, after it confirmed that President Donald Trump will travel to Brussels for the NATO summit at the end of May.

Trump will also host NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the White House on April 12, in advance of the summit — which will likely be his first trip abroad as president. The White House said that Trump is looking forward to the summit and plans to “discuss issues critical to the alliance, especially allied responsibility-sharing and NATO’s role in the fight against terrorism,” which everyone probably could have figured out based on Trump’s various Twitter rants.