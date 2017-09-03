Five Hurt in Ax Attack at German Train Station

Photo: Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images

German police have arrested at least one suspect who allegedly went on a slashing rampage with an ax at Dusseldorf’s main train station in Germany on Thursday night, wounding five. One person sustained serious injuries, but all of the victims are expected to survive.

The station is shut down and most train service has been suspended or diverted as police investigate. Despite earlier reports that suggested multiple arrests, authorities now say they believe only the one person is behind the attack. The suspect was reportedly also hurt as he tried to flee, with some reports suggesting that he might have tried to jump off a bridge before police captured him.

A witness described the scene to Bild, a German news outlet, saying, “We were standing on the track, waiting for the train. The train came, and suddenly someone jumped out with an axe and started hitting people. There was blood everywhere.”

German authorities have not speculated on a motive yet, though the head of Germany’s domestic intelligence warned before this attack on Thursday that the country was “significantly more prioritized” as an ISIS target in 2016, and remains on high alert.