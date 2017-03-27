Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Late Sunday afternoon, Fox News’s Twitter issued a “news alert” informing the public that President Donald Trump was “spending the weekend working at the White House.” It was a weird tweet for a couple of reasons: First, the idea that the President of the United States, typically a very busy person, had to keep doing his job over the weekend doesn’t exactly seem newsworthy. Second, Trump spent a significant portion of the weekend at his Virginia golf course.

News Alert: @POTUS spending weekend working at the White House. pic.twitter.com/kAtZVQE2Mr — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 26, 2017

The president’s presence at the Trump National Golf Club wasn’t a secret. On Saturday, reporters traveling with him said that he arrived at the club at 11:01 a.m. and left at 3:20 p.m., pulling up to the White House about 40 minutes later. Though Trump’s people wouldn’t say whether he had played golf – reporters were told only that he took some “meetings” – a club member once again blew up the president’s spot:

Pool was told Trump was in meetings at Trump National this afternoon. This Instagram photo posted from the course says otherwise pic.twitter.com/WMudqofGmO — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 25, 2017

No details from @WhiteHouse on today's @POTUS "meetings." Attire and mode of transport suggest more leisurely pursuits at his golf course. pic.twitter.com/A8SsM415Js — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 25, 2017

He was at D.C.’s Trump International Hotel for dinner by 9 p.m.

Trump returned to the club at 11:04 a.m. on Sunday, though this time he departed after less than an hour. Reporters were told that he squeezed an impressive three meetings into that time:

President was at Trump National for 55 minutes today. WH tells pool that he had three meetings. Instagram posts suggest he was watching golf pic.twitter.com/5R7k8yUF1Q — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 26, 2017

Trump used to semi-obsessively complain about the amount of time President Obama spent golfing, but, as Fox News knows quite well, things are different now: