House Intelligence Committee Is ‘Confused,’ Says Kremlin

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

FBI director James Comey confirmed in his testimony to the House Intelligence Committee on Monday that the law-enforcement agency is investigating possible collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign to interfere with the 2016 election. In addition to Russian meddling, committee members questioned Comey and NSA director Mike Rogers about Trump-related leaks, as well as Trump’s wild (and repeatedly debunked) accusation that President Obama had his “wires tapped.”

Trump weighed in on Twitter, but the Kremlin responded via spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who called the House Intelligence Committee “confused about the situation.” He added, in a not-totally-unfair assessment of congressional hearings, “They are trying to find confirmation of their own conclusions but can’t find either proof or confirmation and are going ‘round in circles.”

The Kremlin has denied meddling in the U.S. elections to help Trump, and Russia’s foreign ministry has said any contact between that country’s officials and the Trump campaign amounted to “normal practice for diplomats of all countries.”