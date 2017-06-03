House Republicans Unveil Their Bill to Repeal and Replace Obamacare

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Paul Ryan has let the House GOP’s Obamacare bill out of the basement. On Monday night, Republicans introduced the American Health Care Act, a pair of bills that, if passed, would repeal and replace president Obama’s signature achievement.

Here’s are a few of the bill’s key features:

-Insurers still won’t be able to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions — so long as they maintain continuous coverage.

-The Medicaid expansion would continue — until 2020, when enrollment would “freeze,” and states would be barred from adding new low-income people to the rolls. Medicaid would also adopt per capita funding limits.

-It would replace all Obamacare subsides with age-based tax credits. However, individuals who make above $75,000-a-year would not be eligible for them.

-Those too poor to qualify for tax credits would be receive a “refundable tax credit” — a.k.a. a government subsidy — that they could use to purchase health insurance.



