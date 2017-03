Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

10 mins ago

White House Says Cutting Meals on Wheels Is ‘Compassionate’

“I think it’s probably one of the most compassionate things we can do,” Mulvaney said, of slashing funding for food assistance to the elderly.

4:33 p.m.

Here’s the Proof No One Can Dodge an Interview Question Like Kellyanne Conway

VIDEO: It’s fascinating to see in action.

4:10 p.m.

Senate Republicans Hope House Health-Care Bill Dies Already

As Paul Ryan struggles to get his star-crossed health-care bill across the line in the House, Senate Republicans are increasingly praying he fails.

3:42 p.m.

Trump Brings Boom to the Beleaguered Poster-Board Industry

By inspiring the hatred of blue America, the president has already brought much-needed relief to the protest-sign-supplies business.

3:14 p.m.

Senate Intelligence Committee Says ‘No Indications’ of Trump Tower Wiretap

Backs up the conclusion the House Intelligence Committee made Wednesday.

2:00 p.m.

Trump’s Hard Road Ahead to Save His Travel Ban

Short of surrendering and doing without a temporary travel ban, Trump may have to go to the Supreme Court to get his way — even then, it’s iffy.

1:53 p.m.

6 Promises That President Trump’s Budget Betrays

We’re going to “free the Earth from the miseries of disease” — by cutting $5.8 billion from the National Institutes of Health?

1:14 p.m.

Donald Trump Does Not Forget

“Come on, Governor, even though you didn’t endorse me.”

1:08 p.m.

The Opioid Epidemic Is This Generation’s AIDS Crisis

But where is the rural ACT UP?

11:32 a.m.

Nazi-Affiliated Hungarian Group: Sebastian Gorka Swore a Loyalty Oath to Us

Gorka’s consistently shady ties to anti-Semitic and racist Hungarian political organizations continue to dog him.

10:48 a.m.

Trump Budget a Blast From the Conservative Past

Trump’s budget outline is a very conventionally conservative document wrapped in bristling “America First” packaging, but not a very serious proposal.

10:16 a.m.

Trump Health Secretary: States Should Only Require Vaccines If They Feel Like It

Good thing infectious diseases can’t cross state lines.

10:15 a.m.

Mayor de Blasio Will Not Face Charges in Fundraising Investigations

Both federal and state prosecutors have ended their separate yearlong probes.

10:14 a.m.

Who’s to Blame for the Trumpcare Debacle, Donald Trump or Paul Ryan?

Ryan is crazier, but Trump is dumber. Call it a tie.

9:58 a.m.

McDonald’s Gets Political for 18 Minutes With Now-Deleted Anti-Trump Tweet

McDonald’s called Trump a “disgusting excuse of a President.”

8:07 a.m.

Some Conservative Christians Still Object to the ‘Heathen’ in the White House

While most conservative Christians cheered Trump’s victory, influential intellectuals like Ross Douthat think it would be better to turn inward.

7:45 a.m.

How Trumpcare Would Affect Medicaid and Why That’s Dividing Republicans

Trying to placate GOP-governed states that expanded Medicaid while shedding federal responsibility for indigent health care has been hard to do.

6:36 a.m.

Trump’s Budget Funds Military and Border Wall, Eliminates Dozens of Programs

But Republican lawmakers have already called the drastic blueprint “dead on arrival.”

5:02 a.m.

Dutch Prime Minister Celebrates Win Over ‘the Wrong Kind of Populism’

Anti-Islamic lawmaker Geert Wilders had an underwhelming finish, though his party still gained seats.

3:31 a.m.

Trump Admits AHCA Would Hurt His Voters, Says It’s ‘Going to Be Negotiated’

“If we’re not going to take care of the people, I’m not signing anything,” he told Tucker Carlson.