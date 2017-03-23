London Terror Suspect Was British-Born, Had Been Investigated for ‘Extremism’

Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

The Islamic State says a “soldier of the caliphate” who responded “to calls for targeting citizens of the coalition” is behind the London terror attack Wednesday, which killed three people, including a police officer, and left as many as 40 hurt. The attacker mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before crashing the car and leaping out with knives. He fatally stabbed a police officer on guard outside of Parliament as he tried to enter, but was fatally shot by police.

ISIS’s announcement, which came from its media arm, Amaq News Agency, seems to echo British intelligence officials who, so far, believe the suspect acted alone — inspired by radical ideology, but probably not directly instructed by the terrorist organization. The attacker has not been named, but British prime minister Theresa May has confirmed that he was British-born and had been investigated by MI5, the United Kingdom’s domestic security service. “The man was British-born and some years ago was once investigated by MI5 in relation to concerns of violent extremism,” May told the reconvened Parliament Thursday. “He was a peripheral figure. His case was historic. He was not part of the current intelligence picture.”

Officials are now trying to piece together the suspect’s history, and determine if he did have any associates or accomplices. At least eight people have been arrested in overnight anti-terror raids in London and Birmingham. According to police, the suspect rented the SUV he used as a murder weapon from an Enterprise rental company in Birmingham.

The entire #NYPD supports our UK brothers & sisters & the family of Keith Palmer,48, a husband/father who served w/ @metpoliceuk for 15 yrs. pic.twitter.com/lSYxUQNeC9 — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) March 23, 2017

Details are also beginning to emerge about the victims of the bloody rampage. The police officer who was stabbed, 48-year-old Keith Palmer, was a 15-year veteran of London’s Metropolitan Police force and a married father. Two victims died after getting hit by the suspect’s SUV: One, 43-year-old Aysha Frade, was a teacher, and the other is a yet unnamed man in his 50s. Three French children were also hurt, as were three police officers returning from a commendation ceremony.