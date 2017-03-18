Attacker Shot and Killed at Paris Airport After Attempting to Grab Soldier’s Gun

Photo: Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images

French security forces shot and killed a man who attempted to grab a soldier’s gun at a Paris airport on Saturday. The 39-year-old assailant, who has not yet been publicly identified, was apparently a radicalized Muslim on a security watch list who had been previously arrested on drug and theft charges, according to law enforcement sources who spoke with Reuters. Prior to the incident at the airport on Saturday, the suspect had shot and wounded a police officer with an air pistol during a routine road check in a northern Paris suburb. After perpetrating a carjacking in another town, the man then traveled to Paris’s Orly airport, where he attempted to seize an assault rifle from a female soldier before being shot and killed by two of her fellow soldiers during the ensuing struggle.

Those soldiers were part of a military patrol stationed at the airport as part of the country’s “Sentinelle” security program, which has deployed special forces troops at various sensitive locations throughout France following the series of deadly terrorist attacks that have struck the country since 2015.

No one other than the suspect was injured in the attack at Orly, though some 3,000 passengers were subsequently evacuated from the airport while security personnel confirmed that there were no explosives in the terminal. Flights in and out of Orly were temporarily suspended as well.

French president Francois Hollande later announced that the investigation into the attack was being handled by anti-terrorism prosecutors, and that subsequent anti-terrorism operations were already underway following the incident. The suspect’s father and brother have also been arrested, according to law enforcement sources, though it’s not clear if they will be charged.



The attack, which follows a similar incident in early February outside the Louvre museum in Paris, comes in the middle of a fiercely-contested presidential race between a centrist candidate, Emmanuel Macron, and a far-right-wing candidate, Marine Le Pen, who has made anti-terrorism and anti-immigration the centerpieces of her campaign.