Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

11:03 a.m.

Cash-strapped New York City Public Housing Authority Faces Cut in Federal Funds

America’s largest public-housing system depends heavily on money from Washington. Now less is on the way.

11:01 a.m.

Trumpcare Is the Culmination of All the GOP’s Health-Care Lies

A party that is incapable of writing a decent health-care plan is forced to write one anyway.

9:58 a.m.

Chaffetz: GOP Bill Will Let Americans Choose Between Health Care and iPhones

One GOP lawmaker boasts that health care will be affordable under the House’s new bill — so long as low-income people stop buying iPhones.

9:39 a.m.

Trump Wants Everyone to Think Obama’s Guantánamo Policy Was a Dangerous Disaster

Despite repeated claims otherwise, the available evidence suggests George W. Bush’s release policy led to more reengagement than Obama’s.

7:18 a.m.

What We Know About the Investigations Into Trump’s Russia Scandal

Multiple intelligence agencies and congressional committees are on the case, but leaks and political accusations are getting in the way.

Yesterday at 6:52 p.m.

House Republicans Unveil Their Bill to Repeal and Replace Obamacare

They offered no estimate of how much the plan would cost, or how many people would lose coverage.

Yesterday at 6:18 p.m.

Former Trump University Student Still Wants to Take the President to Court

A member of the class-action suit has asked the federal judge to let her reject the settlement so she could potentially pursue her own lawsuit.

Yesterday at 6:09 p.m.

Trump’s Budget Director Playing Key Role in Obamacare Replacement Drama

For Mick Mulvaney, this is part of the big project of privatizing Social Security and Medicare.

Yesterday at 5:57 p.m.

Here’s What the Research Says About Honor Killings in the U.S.

What little research has been done suggests that while honor killings are a major concern elsewhere, there are few of them in the U.S.

Yesterday at 4:27 p.m.

Ben Carson Makes HUD Employees Take the ‘Niceness Pledge’

The new HUD secretary treats his department to a lecture on the human brain, the power of “niceness,” slavery, and the virtues of small government.

Yesterday at 3:38 p.m.

First State Department Press Briefing of Trump Administration Canceled

After six weeks of silence, they were supposed to resume Monday. They didn’t.

Yesterday at 1:48 p.m.

Donald Trump Is the Perpetrator of McCarthyism, Not the Victim of It

If only the phrase “deep state” had been around in the early ’50s!

Yesterday at 12:56 p.m.

SCOTUS Defers to Trump on Transgender Student Rights

The administration withdrew an interpretation of anti-discrimination laws as protecting the rights of transgender students. So, too, did SCOTUS.

Yesterday at 12:37 p.m.

Trump Signs New Travel Ban, Addressing But Not Eliminating Legal Questions

The new ban “cures” the more obvious legal problems of the original, but is still vulnerable to the charge that its intent is a “Muslim ban.”

Yesterday at 11:34 a.m.

Supreme Court Won’t Hear Landmark Transgender Rights Case

Gavin Grimm’s case was sent back to a lower court.

Yesterday at 11:27 a.m.

Trump Team Dares James Comey to Say Obama Didn’t Wiretap Trump

On Monday, the White House suggested that Trump trusts his own misreadings of Breitbart articles over the word of the FBI director.

Yesterday at 10:14 a.m.

Trump’s Wiretap Charge Seems to Be a Fabulist Take on Murky Legal Proceeding

Covert surveillance of Russian banks blown up into a highly public conspiracy claim by one president that another tapped his phones.

Yesterday at 5:26 a.m.

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Into Japanese Waters

They’ve been testing weapons at a faster rate.

Yesterday at 12:06 a.m.

White House Staffers Blame Reince Priebus, Not Erratic Boss, for Chaotic Start

The chief of staff is ruining everything with his unfocused meetings and insistence on hiring people he likes.

3/5/2017 at 8:45 p.m.

Joe Piscopo Could Be New Jersey GOP’s Best Hope to Succeed Chris Christie

There are many reasons the GOP is in trouble in off-year elections in New Jersey, but there will likely be competitive primaries in both parties.