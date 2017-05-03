Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

FBI Director James Comey unsuccessfully lobbied the Justice Department to publicly reject President Trump’s unsubstantiated allegation that President Obama ordered a wiretap on him, according to the New York Times and NBC News. Citing anonymous senior American officials, the Times reports that Comey made the attempt on Saturday following Trump’s early morning Twitter rant, in which the president said that he had “just found out” that Obama had ordered a wiretap on him during the 2016 presidential campaign, but without citing any evidence for the claim. Comey apparently argued that Trump’s false allegation implied the FBI had broken the law, could not be supported by evidence, and thus had to be corrected. The attempt seems to have failed, however, since the Justice Department has remained silent about Trump’s wiretap allegations.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.