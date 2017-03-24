Republicans Pull the Plug on Trumpcare

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Paul Ryan has pulled the plug on his plan to finance a large tax cut for millionaire investors by throwing millions of low-income people off of Medicaid.

The Republican leadership delayed the vote on its health-care overhaul Thursday, hoping some last-minute surgery might revitalize the beleaguered bill. Instead, their hasty incisions left Trumpcare bleeding support. And so, knowing it would not survive its trip to the House floor Friday afternoon, the White House and the speaker agreed to let it go quietly.



President Trump told the Washington Post’s Robert Costa that he won’t try to repeal Obamacare again “anytime soon.” Instead, Trump plans to wait until Obamacare “explodes,” and Democrats become desperate to vote for a replacement.

Does Trump regret starting his agenda with health care? “No, I don’t,” he told me. "But in a way I’m glad I got it out of the way.” — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 24, 2017

(Trump regrets starting his agenda with health care). In a seperate interview with the New York Times, the president said, “The best thing that could happen is exactly what happened — watch…It’s enough already.”

Paul Ryan struck some of the same notes in his Friday afternoon press conference, although the speaker did not suggest that preserving president Obama’s signature achievement was “the best thing could have happened.”



“We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.”

Ryan told reporters, before lamenting that Democrats had not allowed him to do them the great favor of repealing Obamacare before its inevitable collapse. (The Congressional Budget Office does not believe Obamacare is collapsing. Furthermore, voters tend to blame the president’s party for bad things that happen while it holds the White House. Thus, there is little reason to believe that Democrats would be hurt by the American health-care system collapsing on Trump’s watch).

Ryan then said that the Republicans would proceed with the rest of their agenda, beginning with tax reform.