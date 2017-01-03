Photo: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Several lawmakers are calling for Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation into Russia’s election meddling – or even resign as attorney general – following a Washington Post report that he spoke with Russia’s ambassador to the United States twice during the presidential campaign. Sessions, who campaigned for President Trump, denied having any communications with the Russians during his confirmation hearing.

The Wall Street Journal also revealed that the U.S. intelligence agencies examined contacts between Sessions and Russian officials as part of the investigation into the Trump team’s possible Russia ties. It’s unclear what the probe discovered, or if it’s ongoing. The FBI answers to the attorney general, and a source said the investigation into Sessions left the agency “wringing its hands.”

Sessions met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in July and September, when he was a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a top foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign. The first meeting was an information exchange with Kislyak and other diplomats after Sessions spoke at a Heritage Foundation event during the Republican National Convention. The second meeting was a private conversation in Sessions’ office, which came as Russia was allegedly engaged in a cyber campaign to upend the U.S. election.

During Sessions confirmation hearing on January 10, Senator Al Franken asked what he would do if he learned that Trump campaign officials had been communicating with the Russian government. Sessions volunteered that he was a campaign surrogate and had not communicated with the Russians.

“I’m not aware of any of those activities,” Sessions said, adding, “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”

Here's the video of Sessions denying **under oath** that he had communications with the Russians. pic.twitter.com/YFxCgqjQo6 — CAP Action (@CAPAction) March 2, 2017

The Post reports that Sessions also denied talking with the Russians about the election in his written statements to the Senate Judiciary Committee:

In January, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) asked Sessions for answers to written questions. “Several of the President-elect’s nominees or senior advisers have Russian ties. Have you been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after election day?” Leahy wrote.



Sessions responded with one word: “No.”

Sarah Isgur Flores, Sessions’s spokeswoman, told the Post that there was nothing misleading about his answer. She said he didn’t think the conversations with Kislyak were relevant to the senators’ questions, and didn’t remember what they discussed in detail.

After the Post story broke, Flores said in a statement that Sessions met with Kislyak as a member of the Armed Services Committee, not a Trump surrogate:

Statement from Sessions spokeswoman: Nothing misleading; he was asked about comms between Russia & Trump camp—not his meetings as a Senator pic.twitter.com/gEIg7Wt7bO — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 2, 2017

The Post contacted every senator who served with Sessions on the Armed Services Committee and asked if they’d met with Kislyak in 2016. Twenty said no, and the other six have yet to respond.

The Sessions mtgs seem odd. I've been a member of Armed Services, Foreign Affairs & Intelligence Cmtes yet never met the Russian Ambassador. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 2, 2017

Several hours later, Sessions released another statement: “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

After the story broke Democratic lawmakers renewed their call for Sessions to recuse himself from the Russia investigations.

Senator Franken said that if true, Sessions’ response to his question “was, at best, misleading.” He added: “It is now clearer than ever that the attorney general cannot, in good faith, oversee an investigation at the Department of Justice and the FBI of the Trump-Russia connection, and he must recuse himself immediately.”

If it's true that Sessions failed to disclose his meeting with Kislyak, he must recuse himself. This is not even a close call; it is a must. https://t.co/BHZH9OrVFA — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 2, 2017

I have called, am calling, & will continue to call for an Independent Special counsel to investigate possible collision with the Russians. https://t.co/j6Nb4HzFEF — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 2, 2017

During a CNN town hall with Senator John McCain, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that if the FBI investigation turns up something that may be criminal, then a special prosecutor is needed. “It is clear to me that Jeff Sessions, who is my dear friend, cannot make this decision about Trump,” he said.

Graham: If Jeff Sessions spoke with Russian diplomat, “then for sure you need a special prosecutor” #CNNTownHall https://t.co/uY26ChouyB — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 2, 2017

Some top Democrats went even further. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sessions should resign. “After lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the attorney general must resign,” Pelosi said, adding, “Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country.”

AG Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign. https://t.co/5r8KpGQSRT pic.twitter.com/vKSVuvTIf3 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 2, 2017

And we need Attorney General Jeff Sessions – who should have never been confirmed in the first place – to resign. We need it now. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 2, 2017

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign last month following reports that he discussed sanctions in phone calls with Kislyak before Trump took office. Vice-President Mike Pence and other Trump administration officials had publicly denied that Flynn talked about sanctions.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.