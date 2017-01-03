Photo: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Calls for Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible links to the Trump campaign intensified on Wednesday night when the Washington Post reported that the attorney general spoke with Russia’s ambassador to the United States twice last year. Sessions denied having any communications with the Russians during his confirmation hearing.

Hours later, The Wall Street Journal revealed that the U.S. intelligence agencies examined contacts between Sessions and Russian officials as part of the investigation into the Trump team’s possible Russia ties. It’s unclear what the probe discovered, or it it’s ongoing. The FBI answers to the attorney general, and a source said the investigation into Sessions left the agency “wringing its hands.”

Sessions met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in July and September, when he was a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a top foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign. The first meeting was an information exchange with Kislyak and other diplomats after Sessions spoke at a Heritage Foundation event during the Republican National Convention. The second meeting was a private conversation in Sessions’ office, which came as Russia was allegedly engaged in a cyber campaign to upend the U.S. election.

During Sessions confirmation hearing on January 10, Senator Al Franken asked what he would do if he learned that Trump campaign officials had been communicating with the Russian government. Sessions volunteered that he was a campaign surrogate and had not communicated with the Russians.

“I’m not aware of any of those activities,” Sessions said, adding, “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”

Here's the video of Sessions denying **under oath** that he had communications with the Russians. pic.twitter.com/YFxCgqjQo6 — CAP Action (@CAPAction) March 2, 2017

The Post reports that Sessions also denied talking with the Russians about the election in his written statements to the Senate Judiciary Committee:

In January, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) asked Sessions for answers to written questions. “Several of the President-elect’s nominees or senior advisers have Russian ties. Have you been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after election day?” Leahy wrote.



Sessions responded with one word: “No.”

A spokeswoman for Sessions said in a statement that there was nothing misleading about his answer because he was meeting with Kislyak as a member of the Armed Services Committee, not a Trump surrogate:

Statement from Sessions spokeswoman: Nothing misleading; he was asked about comms between Russia & Trump camp—not his meetings as a Senator pic.twitter.com/gEIg7Wt7bO — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 2, 2017

The Post contacted every senator who served with Sessions on the Armed Services Committee and asked if they’d met with Kislyak in 2016. Twenty said no, and the other six have yet to respond.

On Wednesday a number of lawmakers renewed their call for Sessions to recuse himself from the Russia investigations.

Senator Franken said that if true, Sessions’ response to his question “was, at best, misleading.” He added: “It is now clearer than ever that the attorney general cannot, in good faith, oversee an investigation at the Department of Justice and the FBI of the Trump-Russia connection, and he must recuse himself immediately.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.