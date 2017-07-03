Sean Spicer Begs America to Look at His Tiny Health-Care Bill

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Today was not a good day for the American Health Care Act. Almost no one enjoyed their first taste of the House GOP’s “Obamacare Lite.” The bill is too liberal for tea-party Republicans and interest groups; too regressive for moderate Republicans and Democrats; and too poorly thought-out for health-care wonks of all stripes.

But one good thing happened to the AHCA Tuesday afternoon: It received this impassioned endorsement from White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

WATCH: Sean Spicer compares the size of the Obamacare bill to the new replacement bill. #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/UBAnTYzRuX — The Rouser (@RouserNews) March 7, 2017

Large stacks of paper are “government.” Small stacks of paper are “not.” Ergo, the fewer pages a bill is, the more enthusiastic Republicans should be about supporting it.

Here’s hoping the House GOP takes these words to heart — and that a staffer for the Congressional Progressive Caucus is currently typing the words Medicare for All in the smallest font she can find.