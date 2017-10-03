Spicer’s Giddy Jobs Tweets May Have Broken a Federal Rule

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Twenty-two minutes after the Labor Department released the first jobs numbers of the Trump era, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer jumped on Twitter to celebrate. In so doing, he may have broken a federal rule prohibiting Executive-branch employees from talking about economic numbers for an hour after their release.

Great news for American workers: economy added 235,000 new jobs, unemployment rate drops to 4.7% in first report for @POTUS Trump — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 10, 2017

The rule, as the Times points out, was adopted in September of 1985, with Ronald Reagan in the White House. At the time, the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs said the purpose was to “preserve the distinction between the policy-neutral release of data by statistical agencies and their interpretation by policy officials.”

The tweet from Spicer, who has an uncanny ability to find banana peels to step on, seems like a clear violation of this rule. Lock him up?