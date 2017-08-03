The Problem With the Democratic Party in One Milquetoast Tweet

The House GOP’s Obamacare replacement has earned the opposition of the American Medical Association, the AARP, the American Hospital Association, virtually every conservative health-care wonk, and dozens of congressional Republicans.
Expert analyses suggest that the bill is likely to throw millions off their insurance and initiate “death spirals” in some insurance markets — while delivering a $600 million tax cut to the wealthiest people in America. Summarizing his impression of the bill, Republican health-care adviser Avik Roy wrote, “It sounds like a left-wing caricature of mustache-twirling, top-hatted Republican fat cats.”
When the GOP went to war against Barack Obama’s health-care bill — which, on net, expanded access to affordable health care — it raged about the president’s nefarious plot to put everyone’s grandmother to death. Some later claimed that it was the “worst thing that has happened in this nation since slavery.”
So now that the Democrats are going up against President Trump’s widely reviled plan to replace Barack Obama’s signature achievement with a tax cut for millionaires, you just know they’re going to BRING. THE. HEAT.
Now, to take a sip of tea and refresh my Twitt—
Revision.
Revision?
What’s truly amazing about this tweet is that “Paul Ryan’s health-care bill needs some revision” is literally Paul Ryan’s position on his health-care bill: The legislation is on its way through the markup process.
Democrats, man. Got me spitting Earl Grey all over my keyboard.