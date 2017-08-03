The Problem With the Democratic Party in One Milquetoast Tweet

The House GOP’s Obamacare replacement has earned the opposition of the American Medical Association, the AARP, the American Hospital Association, virtually every conservative health-care wonk, and dozens of congressional Republicans.

Expert analyses suggest that the bill is likely to throw millions off their insurance and initiate “death spirals” in some insurance markets — while delivering a $600 million tax cut to the wealthiest people in America. Summarizing his impression of the bill, Republican health-care adviser Avik Roy wrote, “It sounds like a left-wing caricature of mustache-twirling, top-hatted Republican fat cats.”

When the GOP went to war against Barack Obama’s health-care bill — which, on net, expanded access to affordable health care — it raged about the president’s nefarious plot to put everyone’s grandmother to death. Some later claimed that it was the “worst thing that has happened in this nation since slavery.”

So now that the Democrats are going up against President Trump’s widely reviled plan to replace Barack Obama’s signature achievement with a tax cut for millionaires, you just know they’re going to BRING. THE. HEAT.

Now, to take a sip of tea and refresh my Twitt—

If the hospitals are coming out against the GOP health care proposal, you know it desperately needs revision. https://t.co/auzB09keqO — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 8, 2017

Revision.

Revision?

I'll bravely add: the parts repealing the Medicaid expansion need some fine-tuning, & the tax cuts for the wealthy should be recalibrated. https://t.co/B5xzS5cBLL — Taniel (@Taniel) March 8, 2017

*assembles mob with torches* WE MUST REVISE IT TO THE GROUND — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) March 8, 2017

Heritage Foundation: It sucks.

FreedomWorks: It sucks.

Club for Growth: It sucks.

Democrats: Needs some tweaking! https://t.co/ezpXEskarD — Bodega Fats (@GarbageApe) March 8, 2017

What’s truly amazing about this tweet is that “Paul Ryan’s health-care bill needs some revision” is literally Paul Ryan’s position on his health-care bill: The legislation is on its way through the markup process.

Democrats, man. Got me spitting Earl Grey all over my keyboard.