Train Delays and Icy Platforms Are Making for a Miserable Commute in NYC

Photo: Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

A day after New York City was blanketed in a slushy mixture of rain, sleet and ice, giving much of the city a snow day, the MTA is making people wish they’d stayed home again.

Rampant delays, brought upon by signal problems, mechanicals issues and at least one sick passenger, have turned Wednesday’s commute into a miserable slog for many New Yorkers. Subway platforms were so crowded that, in at least one case, new passegners had to wait outside turnstiles.

The NYCT Subway Twitter account, which sends out service change information, has been in hyper drive for the past several hours. So far, it’s noted delays on the A, B, C, D, E, L Q, R, M, 4, 5, 6 and 7 trains. Passengers are not pleased.

Keep raising fares @mta. You're doing a great job! pic.twitter.com/bQzTYNgfwF — Jonah Bayer (@mynameisjonah) March 15, 2017

@MTA what's going on with the #ltrain ? It's a disaster today. Platform at Lorimer can't even support the number of people. #mta pic.twitter.com/Phc2D3rsKg — Justin Blackwater (@bitchassjblizza) March 15, 2017

In addition to the slow running trains, icy subways platform and unsolved bus stops drew the ire of New Yorkers on Wednesday.

Hey @MTA that one staircase you have open for the 82nd st 7 stop is packed with snow, and again, people are falling. — Rich Downey (@richarddowney) March 15, 2017

The platform at Forest Ave M is just a sheet of ice. @MTA @NYCTSubway has some work to do. pic.twitter.com/MHy2GA0dQT — Bryan B (@subinev) March 15, 2017