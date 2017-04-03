Trump Claims, Without Evidence, That Obama Wiretapped Him

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday, President Trump was basking in the praise of political pundits who finally had a reason to refer to him as “presidential” after he had successfully read a speech in front of a joint session of Congress. Then news broke that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had likely lied during his confirmation hearings about not having had any contact with the Russian government during Trump’s presidential campaign, forcing Sessions to recuse himself on Thursday from any further investigation of the campaign’s ties to Russia — an outcome which reportedly made Trump livid. On Friday, the president started lashing out at Democrats, demanding an “immediate investigation” into Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s sharing of donuts with Vladimir Putin 14 years ago. Then, in a trademark early-morning Twitter rant on Saturday, Trump went a big step further and claimed — without citing any evidence — that President Obama had ordered a wiretap of him during the campaign:

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! … Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! … I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!

By “just found out,” Trump probably means “just read a Breitbart story about a conservative radio host’s theory that Obama had staged a ‘silent coup’ against me,” but Trump did not cite the Breitbart story or any other source for his allegations, and the New York Times reports that none of his staff were willing to offer an explanation for the claim, either.

how news works:



Thursday: Conservative radio show says Obama sought Trump wiretap

Friday: Breitbart reports this

Saturday: Trump tweets it pic.twitter.com/uqJ4dtmV73 — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) March 4, 2017

Then again, if Trump’s outburst was instead the result of learning something new from U.S. law enforcement officials, he would seem to be confirming reports that the Justice Department had collected enough evidence to convince a judge to issue a FISA warrant in the Russia investigation — meaning that there was a probable cause that the Trump campaign had ties to Russia, or that Trump himself had committed a crime or was a foreign agent.

If it's true there was a FISA to get coms at Trump Tower, Trump just declassified it. If it's false, somebody in authority needs to say so. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) March 4, 2017

Aside from the fact that calling attention to such a possibility probably isn’t the best way to deflect attention from your campaign’s potential Russia ties, Trump’s conclusion is also suspect due to the fact that the alleged wiretap would have been extremely difficult to set up legally without cause. Here’s what a former senior intelligence official told the Washington Post in response to Trump’s tweets:

“It’s highly unlikely there was a wiretap. … It seems unthinkable. If that were the case by some chance, that means that a federal judge would have found that there was either probable cause that he had committed a crime or was an agent of a foreign power.”



A wiretap cannot be directed at a U.S. facility, the official said, without finding probable cause that the phone lines or Internet addresses were being used by agents of a foreign power — or by someone spying for or acting on behalf of a foreign government. “You can’t just go around and tap buildings,” the official said.



The Post additionally reports that “numerous” Trump aides were surprised by Trump’s allegations on Saturday, even though the Breitbart story was apparently being passed around by White House staff.

The 2nd official tells me the expectation for Saturday was a "down day, pretty quiet." No planning for wire-tapping allegation. — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 4, 2017

Then again, Trump, who on Tuesday told Congress that “the time for trivial fights is behind us,” did have another, far less surprising concern to air his thoughts about on Saturday morning: