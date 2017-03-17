Trump Refuses to Shake Hands With Angela Merkel, and It’s Very Awkward

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump finally met with German chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House on Friday. The sit-down was bound to be slightly tense: Merkel has criticized the the president’s travel ban and beat out Trump for Time Person of the Year in 2015. Trump, in response to losing, tweeted that Merkel was “ruining Germany” and described her open-door refugee policy as an “utterly catastrophic mistake.” But this scene in the Oval Office between two key allies was something else:

WATCH: Pres. Trump ignores German Chancellor Merkel when she asks him if he wants to do a handshake during photo op in Oval Office today. pic.twitter.com/1piyf4hze5 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) March 17, 2017

Just to recap: Photographers asked Trump and Merkel to shake hands. Merkel leans in and quietly asks, “Do you want to have a handshake?” Trump continues to sit with his hands clasped between his knees. Like we’ve said before, Trump does not forget.