Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

About an hour before her show started on Tuesday night, Rachel Maddow revealed that she had a huge scoop: Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2005.

Several minutes into Maddow’s interminable wind up, the Daily Beast stepped on her big reveal: Trump’s 1040 from 2005 shows that he paid $38 million in federal taxes on around $150 million in income. That’s an effective tax rate of 25.3 percent for that year.

On Maddow, Daily Beast contributor David Cay Johnston, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist, said the two-page document appeared in his mailbox. He said he has no idea who leaked it, and speculated that it could even be the president himself. “It’s entirely possible Donald sent this to me, he said. “with Donald you never know.”

Here's a photo of the Trump tax returns that @maddow just displayed.



There's a stamp that reads "Client Copy." pic.twitter.com/GxmHGQDmd0 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 15, 2017

In a statement released just before the start of Maddow’s show, the White House seemed to confirm that the figures in the “illegally published return” are real. (Maddow countered that the First Amendment gives journalists the right to publish unsolicited tax documents.)

WH offering early response to Maddow report on 2005 tax returns: pic.twitter.com/1L5gWj4JiB — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) March 15, 2017

There’s nothing earth-shattering in the new document, but it does shed some more light on Trump’s finances. Last fall the New York Times published portions of Trump’s 1995 tax return, which revealed that he reported a loss of $916 million that year. That would have allowed him to legally avoid paying federal income taxes for up to 18 years, but the new return shows he was paying federal income tax again a decade later.

Key point. There was speculation after NYT report that Trump didn't pay taxes for 18 years because of his 1995 loss. He did in '05 at least. https://t.co/6W3jJw44TP — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 15, 2017

The other key point is that in 2005 Trump and his wife Melania paid about $5.3 million in regular federal income taxes and $31 million in “alternative minimum tax,” which is a supplemental tax designed to cut down on filers with excessive deductions. Trump is in favor of eliminating the alternative minimum tax, but without it he would have paid a rate of less than 4 percent.

Trump has broken with 40 years of tradition by refusing to release his tax returns. He claims that he can’t release them because he’s been under audit for the past 12 years, though there’s no law prohibiting that. As Ronald Klain, a former Obama administration aide, noted, the statement from the White House underscores that there’s no legal reason the president can’t release his tax returns.