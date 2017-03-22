Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The British Parliament is on lockdown after a police officer was stabbed, and his assailant shot, outside of the complex in London. The violence reportedly began on Westminster Bridge, where it appears about a dozen people may have been run over by a 4x4 truck. The driver reportedly swerved onto the sidewalk, taking down pedestrians, and then is believed to have crashed his vehicle into the gates outside the Palace of Westminster.

Scotland Yard is treating this as a terrorist incident, reports the Guardian. At least one woman has died, possibly after getting caught in the wheels of the vehicle. A hospital official said about a dozen had been hurt, with some suffering “catastrophic” injuries.

Terror attack outside U.K. Parliament. 2 men down on road. Man with knife/machete got into Parliament and stabbed policeman. He's been shot pic.twitter.com/aYNktTiF4d — James West (@westicles69) March 22, 2017

British MP David Lidington described described the unfolding situation as a “serious incident” in a statement. “It seems that a police officer has been stabbed; that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police.” He added that there were reports of “further violent incidents in the vicinity.” Prior reports of gunshots were likely those of law-enforcement firing on the attacker.

The bloody scene on Westminster Bridge appears to have preceded the stabbing outside Parliament. Some reports say that a man got out of the car with a knife, and then went after the police officer before being shot. It is unclear if the driver and the knife-wielding assailant are the same.

One Reuters photographer recorded video after people had reportedly been “mowed down” on Westminster Bridge. His video shows people, apparently injured, sprawled in the middle of the road.

A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/tdCR9I0NgJ — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) March 22, 2017

Injured being treated in New Palace Yard after shooting incident pic.twitter.com/svRO3quBRS — Libby Wiener (@LibbyWienerITV) March 22, 2017

The Westminster tube station has reportedly been closed as a precaution. Law enforcement is swarming the area, and the House of Commons has been suspended. Prime Minister Theresa May was reportedly inside the chamber at the time of the apparent attack, but was quickly escorted away by security and is safe.

MORE: At least a dozen armed officers inside British parliament - Reuters witness. Watch live: https://t.co/Ib5V8tkbZ3 pic.twitter.com/m5Lk99hRiA — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 22, 2017

This is a breaking-news post and will be updated as more information becomes available.