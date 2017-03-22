Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

The British Parliament is on lockdown after a police officer was stabbed, and his assailant shot, outside of the buildings. Police are also responding to a separate incident on Westminster Bridge, where it appears about a dozen people may have been run over by a vehicle. Scotland Yard is treating both as terrorist incidents, reports the Guardian.

British MP David Lidington described described the unfolding situation as a “serious incident” in a statement. “It seems that a police officer has been stabbed; that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police.” He added that there were reports of “further violent incidents in the vicinity.”

Right now, it appears that the possible attack on Westminster Bridge is the only other bloody scene. One Reuters photographer claimed to have seen people “mowed down” there. His video shows people, apparently injured, sprawled in the middle of the road.

The Westminster tube station has reportedly been closed as a precaution. Law enforcement is swarming the area, and the House of Commons has been suspended. Prime Minister Theresa May was reportedly inside the chamber at the time of the apparent attack, but was quickly escorted away by security and is safe.

