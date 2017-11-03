Preet Bharara Fired After Refusing Trump Administration’s Order to Resign

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has been fired by the Trump administration after refusing an order to resign. Bharara was one of the 46 Obama-appointed federal prosecutors who were told to submit their resignations on Friday by the Justice Department, and he confirmed that he both refused to resign, and was then fired, in a tweet on Saturday:



I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 11, 2017

Following his election in November, President Trump had asked Bharara to stay on at his current post during a meeting between the two men at Trump Tower. Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement that Trump had also assured him that he wanted Bharara to stick around during a November phone call that Trump had initiated.



Instead, on Friday, Bharara and the 45 other U.S. Attorneys appointed by President Obama were suddenly told to submit their resignations, and some didn’t even find out about the order until reading about it on social media. What made the request all the more surprising was the fact that, according to NBC News, Attorney General Jeff Sessions had apparently spoken with the prosecutors on a Thursday conference call and gave no hint of the impending demand, even ending a call by telling them “happy hunting.”

It is not abnormal for a new presidential administration to replace the U.S. attorneys appointed by a previous administration, but typically it is not done in such a sudden, seemingly unprepared manner. The Justice Department order also came less than 24 hours after Sean Hannity, a Fox News commentator whose show President Trump often watches, called for a “purge” of all President Obama’s appointees at the Justice Department and elsewhere in the federal government.

This post has been updated to reflect the news that Bharara was fired after refusing the resignation order.

