14 mins ago

Watch Paul Ryan Try to Defend the GOP Health-Care Bill

With PowerPoint!

3:21 p.m.

Feds Block Release of Russian U.N. Ambassador’s Cause of Death

“Ambassador Churkin’s diplomatic immunity survives his death.”

3:03 p.m.

GOP Bill Would Let Your Employer Demand to See Your Genetic Information

And then force you to mitigate your genetic liabilities, or else accept higher premiums on your health insurance.

1:53 p.m.

Trump Already Wavering on Trumpcare

As GOP leaders try to whip the AHCA through the House unchanged, Trump is negotiating with conservatives in a way that could destroy Senate support.

1:52 p.m.

Spicer’s Giddy Jobs Tweets May Have Broken a Federal Rule

Executive-branch employees are supposed to keep quiet on jobs numbers for an hour after their release.

1:45 p.m.

White House Suggests It Hired a National Security Adviser Without Googling Him

Trump claims he didn’t know that Flynn had lobbied for Turkey when he hired him. But his transition team was informed of that before Inauguration Day.

11:18 a.m.

As Schwarzenegger Eyes U.S. Senate, Remember That He Was an Unpopular Governor

The action star is said to be keen on a Senate run so he can needle Trump, but he’ll first have to win back Californians.

11:02 a.m.

State Department Reportedly Didn’t Know the Mexican Foreign Minister Was in Town

Another report that hints at the the marginalization of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

10:18 a.m.

‘What About Men Having to Purchase Prenatal Care?’ Demands Republican

A simple question explains the logic of the GOP’s hatred for universal health insurance.

9:25 a.m.

The U.S. Economy Created 235,000 New Jobs in the First Full Month Under Trump

Which is to say, pretty much in line with what was happening under Obama.

8:58 a.m.

Obama’s Economy Didn’t Elect Trump. But It Might Reelect Him.

It’s pretty clear the economy was not Clinton’s problem.

8:32 a.m.

Is Intersectionality a Religion?

It’s the latest academic craze, and in practice it veers far from principles of liberal democracy.

6:37 a.m.

Tillerson Recuses Himself From Keystone Review, Speaking to the Press

He’s avoided questions from reporters, and won’t take any members of the press on his trip to Asia.

4:34 a.m.

Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful’ Border Wall Threatened by Political Reality

It’s still unclear what the barrier will look like, and even Republicans are questioning how it will be paid for.

Yesterday at 11:57 p.m.

South Korean President Park Geun-hye Removed From Office

Her ouster following a corruption scandal could have a major impact on how Asia and the U.S. handle North Korea.

Yesterday at 6:31 p.m.

GOP Senator Says Republican Bill Would Make Health Care ‘Probably Worse’

Tom Cotton tells CNN that Paul Ryan’s bill “would not solve the problems of our health-care system” — and would make things “probably worse.”

Yesterday at 6:12 p.m.

7 Hurt in Ax Attack at Düsseldorf Train Station in Germany

A 36-year-old suspect was arrested in the rampage. Police have not named a motive.

Yesterday at 6:09 p.m.

Trump Reportedly Said There Is a Second Health-Care Bill Coming Soon

He appears ready to move from one doomed bill to another.

Yesterday at 5:49 p.m.

The Working Poor Got Richer in 2016

Low unemployment and minimum-wage increases sparked strong wage growth at the bottom of America’s income ladder in Obama’s final year.

Yesterday at 5:44 p.m.

New NASA Pics Reveal One of Saturn’s Moons Looks Like Ravioli

The space probe Cassini captured these shots as its mission nears the end.