New York City is getting hammered by a March snowstorm — but it’s not quite the record-setting blizzard forecast earlier. The Nor’easter has shifted west, sparing the city from massive snowfall totals between one and two feet. A blizzard warning has been canceled for the five boroughs, and Nassau County. A winter-weather advisory is instead in effect.

Incredible storm. Sharp (~100mi) transition btw historic March snowfall and lots of cold rain.



Bust for major cities, but pure joy inland. pic.twitter.com/FyJcrH6XcK — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 14, 2017

The snow accumulation for New York City has been downgraded to a measly four to six inches, as snow mixes with sleet and rain. Areas north and west are getting the intense snowfall once expected downstate.

Snow has mixed with sleet and rain, therefore we have updated our watches, warnings and advisories... pic.twitter.com/cysASercJl — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 14, 2017

Whatever is falling from the sky, it’s still going to be coming down the hardest Tuesday morning into early afternoon. The snow/sleet combo will switch over to regular old rain by the afternoon, then change back to snow before the storm clears out Tuesday night, says the National Weather Service. Winds will still be gusting up to 50 miles per hour, visibility will be very poor, and it’s still going to be bitterly cold, with temperatures in the high 20s. In other words, it’s still really gross outside.

An incredible battle between warm advection and dynamic cooling is ongoing bisecting the NYC metro. Incredible snow rates just NW of city. pic.twitter.com/LG5lKimzZ1 — Taylor Trogdon (@TTrogdon) March 14, 2017

Sure does look nice, though: